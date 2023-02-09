"He crossed the line" - Cody Rhodes' sister weighs in on controversial WWE RAW segment

Cody Rhodes has ascended to being one of the hottest stars in WWE ever since winning the 2023 Royal Rumble match. He will look to achieve his dream of winning the world championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The American Nightmare returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 and immediately engaged in a rivalry with Seth Rollins. After delivering three classic bouts, he, unfortunately, had to take a break to recover from injury. He made a remarkable comeback as he entered the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and went on to pick up the win.

He is currently involved in a rivalry with Roman Reigns and looks set to face off against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania Hollywood. On the February 6 edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman were involved in an emotionally charged verbal battle that impressed everyone. Heyman caused a stir when he made a controversial statement regarding his last conversation with Dusty Rhodes.

The American Nightmare's real-life sister, Teil Rhodes, reacted to the heated promo on Twitter. She believes Paul Heyman crossed the line during the segment but made sure to deliver excellent television content.

"excellent t.v. but he crossed the line," said Teil Rhodes.

According to Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes was Dusty Rhodes' favorite son, but Roman Reigns was always the son The American Dream wanted. The statement certainly crossed a line and blurred the lines between television and reality.

The storyline of The American Nightmare's pursuit of The Tribal Chief's throne has become personal and will be suited to headline The Showcase of The Immortals.

Cody Rhodes might face someone other than Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood

Job. Well. Done. The aim, reportedly, between Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ incredible segment on last nights #WWERAW was imperatively done to not make Cody’s WrestleMania program with Roman Reigns feel secondary to how hot Sami Zayn is right now.Job. Well. Done. The aim, reportedly, between Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ incredible segment on last nights #WWERAW was imperatively done to not make Cody’s WrestleMania program with Roman Reigns feel secondary to how hot Sami Zayn is right now.Job. Well. Done. https://t.co/VgAHCxxIDG

While Rhodes appears to be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, the title could potentially change hands before the encounter even takes place.

The Head of The Table is scheduled to face his former Bloodline stablemate Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The Master Strategist will have incredible support considering that the show will take place in Zayn's birthplace, Canada.

#WWE #SmackDown Roman Reigns vows to humiliate Sami Zayn in front of his family & friends in Montreal. Roman Reigns vows to humiliate Sami Zayn in front of his family & friends in Montreal.#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/U5g4gCHHvs

The fans have also been showering Sami Zayn with love and he seems the only challenger other than Cody Rhodes who can realistically dethrone Roman Reigns. If he manages to defeat The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber 2023, he could go on to face Rhodes at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Who do you think The American Nightmare will face on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section.

