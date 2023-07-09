"He'd eat The Bloodline," "Kid is going to be on TV in 10 years" - Fans react to photo of WWE legend's 'giant' 11-year-old grandson

Many people born into wrestling families eventually join the business, whether it is WWE or otherwise. A recent photo of WWE legend Haku's grandson has convinced fans that he could also have a future as a professional wrestler.

Haku is widely considered one of the toughest pro wrestlers in history, as it always seemed like he could legitimately take on anybody in an actual fight.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion was a hard-hitting performer who began his career in 1978 and worked for many top companies during his prime. His sons followed in his footsteps and currently compete in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it seems like more future talents could be on the way from the iconic family.

A photo of Haku posing alongside his 11-year-old grandson caught the attention of fans online. Many were startled to see that the young kid was already towering over his legendary grandfather.

The candid image spawned some epic reactions, as the WWE Universe believed the son of Haku's daughter was destined to become a professional wrestler due to his already impressive and intimidating size. You can view the picture in the tweet below:

A photo of Haku posing alongside his 11-year-old grandson caught the attention of fans online, with many believing the young kid was destined to become a professional wrestler due to his already impressive size.







While the comments pertaining to The Bloodline and Roman Reigns are hilarious, it should be noted that Haku is of Tongan descent and isn't related to the Samoan Anoa'i family.

Who would have won a real fight between Haku and WWE's Brock Lesnar?

As noted above, Haku was not your average performer during his full-time career and could beat up even the most feared men in a fight. Several wrestling icons have shared some incredible stories that prove how tough the legend was in his prime, and many wonder how he would have fared had he fought Brock Lesnar.

In the modern era, no wrestling talent has had the combat sports credentials as The Beast Incarnate, a former NCAA and UFC champion known for brutalizing his opponents inside the squared circle.

Out of all the dream battles out there, the possible outcome of Brock Lesnar vs. Haku has fascinated many fans and pundits alike. During an appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, NWA Hall of Famer Nikita Koloff chose "Island Boy" over Brock Lesnar.



Haku's former partner, The Barbarian, also admitted that Lesnar stood no chance against the 63-year-old veteran if they engaged in a brawl with no rules.

Who would you back between Lesnar and Haku in a real scuffle? Let us know in the comments section below.

