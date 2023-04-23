"He'd be unemployed" - WWE Universe troll 26-year-old star's run on the main roster

WWE RAW and SmackDown will be getting ready for a seismic shift when the draft takes place at the end of the month. Superstars across all three brands are eligible for the upcoming draft. Recently, fans trolled Dominik Mysterios' run on the main roster and questioned him on skipping NXT.

In 2019, Brock Lesnar laid his hands on Dominik Mysterio when The Beast Incarnate feuded with Rey Mysterio. Since then, Dominik has become a regular on WWE television and has faced a number of major stars in the company, including Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Last year, he turned heel for the first time and stepped out of his father's shadow to join The Judgment Day. Some fans online trolled Dominik Mysterio for getting multiple opportunities on the main roster due to nepotism and wanted the star to focus on his in-ring and mic skills by going to the developmental brand.

Check out some of the reactions:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio wasted no time getting to the main roster Dominik Mysterio wasted no time getting to the main roster 💪 https://t.co/xsEv7lqbQn

Smoke-o-matic @HeWhoSmoketh



Once the angle with his Dad is done, watch him flop. @WrestlingWCC And as such a large percentage of fans fast forward when he's on screen.Once the angle with his Dad is done, watch him flop. @WrestlingWCC And as such a large percentage of fans fast forward when he's on screen.Once the angle with his Dad is done, watch him flop.

Pete Frost 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✍️🏻 @PeteFrostArt @WrestlingWCC Hes always been carried by rey, first with him and now feuding with him, the gaps in his skills will likely show when rey is completely out of the picture, he has had no solo development whatsoever which i think he will need at some point and would benefit from a solo nxt run @WrestlingWCC Hes always been carried by rey, first with him and now feuding with him, the gaps in his skills will likely show when rey is completely out of the picture, he has had no solo development whatsoever which i think he will need at some point and would benefit from a solo nxt run

Antonio @PokerTone @WrestlingWCC Dude hasn’t had one good match lol @WrestlingWCC Dude hasn’t had one good match lol

TheBaronessCaws @DaBaronessCaws @WrestlingWCC Pretty sure if his name was Dominik Reyes he'd be unemployed right now. @WrestlingWCC Pretty sure if his name was Dominik Reyes he'd be unemployed right now.

Sports Guy @smsportsguy @WrestlingWCC And people thought Charlotte was a nepotism situation, at least she earned her spot. Dom was literally handed his #wwe @WrestlingWCC And people thought Charlotte was a nepotism situation, at least she earned her spot. Dom was literally handed his #wwe

Antoine Parrish @themoe85 @WrestlingWCC That what happen when your dad is wwe hall of famer lol. Dang he move up faster than veterans did. I work longer on development In wwe 2k game than domo lol. @WrestlingWCC That what happen when your dad is wwe hall of famer lol. Dang he move up faster than veterans did. I work longer on development In wwe 2k game than domo lol.

Chris Judy @MonsterTenma2 @WrestlingWCC I think people are forgetting how abysmal he was when he wasn’t feuding with Rey. The moment he is back on his own, it’s not going to be a fun watch @WrestlingWCC I think people are forgetting how abysmal he was when he wasn’t feuding with Rey. The moment he is back on his own, it’s not going to be a fun watch

Rage Maniac @RageMYT @WrestlingWCC Dom wasn't ready to go to the main roster. Sure he was good in the ring but he was severely lacking in some aspects. @WrestlingWCC Dom wasn't ready to go to the main roster. Sure he was good in the ring but he was severely lacking in some aspects.

Phantom Train @PhantomTrain1 @WrestlingWCC It definitely would help him to have some more training. Even the rocks kid is in NXT. @WrestlingWCC It definitely would help him to have some more training. Even the rocks kid is in NXT.

Regardless of what a minority of fans have said about the rising star, Dominik Mysterio has made waves in the company. He's a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and is currently working one of the hottest angles in the company alongside The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order.

Dominik Mysterio will most likely go up against a megastar at WWE Backlash 2023

Last year, the father-son rivalry began at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 when Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day. After weeks of getting bullied by the stable, Mysterio moved to the blue brand.

Earlier this year, the heinous stable once again targeted Rey Mysterio. Later, the Master of the 619 accepted Dominik Mysterio's challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39 when he insulted his own mother and sister on live television.

The two finally met at the Grandest Stage of Them All to settle their differences. In the final moments of the match, 'Megastar' Bad Bunny interfered to stop Dominik from cheating, allowing Rey to capitalize and win.

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, Damian Priest and Dominik attacked Bad Bunny. The team of Priest and Dominik Mysterio will likely go up against Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio at WWE Backlash 2023.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section below.

