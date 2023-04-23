"He'd be unemployed" - WWE Universe troll 26-year-old star's run on the main roster

WWE RAW and SmackDown will be getting ready for a seismic shift when the draft takes place at the end of the month. Superstars across all three brands are eligible for the upcoming draft. Recently, fans trolled Dominik Mysterios' run on the main roster and questioned him on skipping NXT.
In 2019, Brock Lesnar laid his hands on Dominik Mysterio when The Beast Incarnate feuded with Rey Mysterio. Since then, Dominik has become a regular on WWE television and has faced a number of major stars in the company, including Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.
Last year, he turned heel for the first time and stepped out of his father's shadow to join The Judgment Day. Some fans online trolled Dominik Mysterio for getting multiple opportunities on the main roster due to nepotism and wanted the star to focus on his in-ring and mic skills by going to the developmental brand.
Check out some of the reactions:
Regardless of what a minority of fans have said about the rising star, Dominik Mysterio has made waves in the company. He's a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and is currently working one of the hottest angles in the company alongside The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order.
Dominik Mysterio will most likely go up against a megastar at WWE Backlash 2023
Last year, the father-son rivalry began at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 when Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day. After weeks of getting bullied by the stable, Mysterio moved to the blue brand.
Earlier this year, the heinous stable once again targeted Rey Mysterio. Later, the Master of the 619 accepted Dominik Mysterio's challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39 when he insulted his own mother and sister on live television.
The two finally met at the Grandest Stage of Them All to settle their differences. In the final moments of the match, 'Megastar' Bad Bunny interfered to stop Dominik from cheating, allowing Rey to capitalize and win.
On RAW after WrestleMania 39, Damian Priest and Dominik attacked Bad Bunny. The team of Priest and Dominik Mysterio will likely go up against Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio at WWE Backlash 2023.
What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section below.
Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer