"He definitely failing" - Fans think top WWE star may have a failed MITB cash-in on Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins 

With WWE Money in the Bank inching closer, fans have been speculating as to who would be the one to climb up the ladder and unhook the briefcase. Crowd favorite LA Knight is the leading candidate to win the contract. However, fans fear he may fail when he cashes it in on either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins.

Knight defeated Montez Ford on last week's episode of SmackDown to qualify for the Money in the Bank match. The fact that LA Knight was cheered over Ford, who's been a babyface in WWE for years, is a testament to the former's popularity. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura are the others to have qualified for the MITB match.

In a recent interview, the 40-year-old mentioned every singles champion on the main roster as his target if he wins the contract come July 2nd. His comments have received mixed reactions from fans on social media, as many believe LA Knight is bound to have a failed MITB cash-in attempt.

On the other hand, some even believe the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion might not even win the contract in the first place. Check out the reactions below:

LA Knight reveals why WWE fans adore him

In a recent interview, LA Knight explained the fact that he wasn't handpicked by anyone and achieved success on his own. This according to him is the reason why fans have gotten behind him. The 40-year-old added that the crowds across the globe cheer him because they know he's leaps and bounds better than any of his contemporaries.

"I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama. And every place is going to make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking," said LA Knight.

With so much momentum behind him, it's safe to say no other competitor in the MITB match stands a higher chance than LA Knight to secure the contract.

Do you see the SmackDown Superstar winning a World Title in WWE before the end of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

