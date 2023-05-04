"He deserves everything" - Fans determine LA Knight's former rival to surpass him as WWE's breakout star of 2023

WWE fans believe LA Knight and a recently drafted superstar have the potential to be breakout stars this year, with many feeling his former rival has the chance to surpass him on the main roster.

Tons of wrestling fans believe that it will finally be LA Knight's year as his popularity continues to grow despite his lukewarm booking. The 40-year-old veteran said several times in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39 that there cannot be a WrestleMania in Los Angeles without LA Knight, and then WWE proceeded to leave him out of the show entirely.

Knight has bounced back nicely since not being booked for WWE's biggest show of the year and even defeated Butch of The Brawling Brutes during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

WWE's official Twitter account asked fans who they think will be the company's breakout star this year.

WWE @WWE Who will be WWE's breakout star of 2023? Who will be WWE's breakout star of 2023?

Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, Dominik Mysterio, Dakota Kai, and many more superstars were named in the thread. However, the names that appeared to pop up the most were Grayson Waller and LA Knight. They had a very entertaining rivalry in NXT and fans are hoping they get to see it on the main roster as the two superstars have both been drafted to WWE SmackDown.

@muna ssingo omukowu🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇾🇬🇧🇬🇧 @kcb0002 @WWE Grayson waller this guy is like the miz in every aspect . He deserves everything @WWE Grayson waller this guy is like the miz in every aspect . He deserves everything

Jo bookert @bookerjordan87 @WWE Its amazing, all of a sudden everybody is high on Grayson Waller LOL but yes...him and LA knight @WWE Its amazing, all of a sudden everybody is high on Grayson Waller LOL but yes...him and LA knight

Former WWE manager sees shades of Stone Cold Steve Austin in LA Knight

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently made a bold claim about LA Knight and warned the 40-year-old not to screw it up.

Knight has been over with wrestling fans for a while now and somehow managed to become even more popular following his loss to Bray Wyatt in the much-maligned Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble in January.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said Knight needs to remain on the blue brand following the draft and compared him to Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I would leave him on SmackDown. The old saying is when you have success with a guy, don't screw it up. You could put him on RAW anytime if you wanted to. I see in this guy shades of Stone Cold, I don't know why. He walks out there like Stone Cold, and people liked it and they like him," said Dutch Mantell. [From 34:15 to 34:54]

You can check out the full video below:

Knight and Waller are both tremendously charismatic superstars that have the potential to be breakout stars this year. It will be fascinating to see which superstar stands out from the pack on SmackDown following this year's draft.

