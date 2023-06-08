"He DESERVES IT" - WWE Universe wants multi-time World Champion as the cover star for the next installment of 2K Games

WWE 2K23 was a massive hit amongst the fans after the introduction of WarGames and a John Cena Showcase mode. Recently, fans have been pushing for the Rated-R Superstar to be the cover star for 2K24 before he retires from in-ring competition.

In 2020, Edge stepped out of retirement for a final run with WWE when he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match. It's been over three years, and the clock is finally ticking on the Rated-R Superstar as he wishes to retire on his terms in the near future.

The 2K Games have often used WWE Hall of Famers and Legends as their cover stars and made an entire Showcase mode around them. Fans have recently begun to push Edge as the next installment's cover star after the success of the previous two games, and the wrestling world believes it is long overdue for The Ultimate Opportunist.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pro Wrestling Dome @pwd_offl Who should be the cover star of WWE 2K24 ??



I'll go first: Who should be the cover star of WWE 2K24 ??I'll go first: https://t.co/TGEEtDx3VR

Dennie The Great @Dennie302 @pwd_offl Edge showcase mode with out being able to put Christian or the Hardy’s in it would just feel wrong. He did have a great solo career afterwards but that’s essential to the story. @pwd_offl Edge showcase mode with out being able to put Christian or the Hardy’s in it would just feel wrong. He did have a great solo career afterwards but that’s essential to the story.

Ghost of Madness @AmbrLeila @pwd_offl He is long overdue for one and being on a game cover will be nothing but cherry on top of the cake. @pwd_offl He is long overdue for one and being on a game cover will be nothing but cherry on top of the cake. https://t.co/vs1ZkuqdIb

Bcarv Creates @bcarvcreates @pwd_offl It’s definately edge, the past 3 cover stars have been inducted to the hall of fame the next year. Edge should be the next inductee in two years @pwd_offl It’s definately edge, the past 3 cover stars have been inducted to the hall of fame the next year. Edge should be the next inductee in two years

your local wwe idiot @local_wweidiot @pwd_offl I would actually love to see Edge in the cover and his showcase. He’s just months from retiring, it’s best to Atleast have him on the cover. If not I feel like they gotta give one to Randy Orton @pwd_offl I would actually love to see Edge in the cover and his showcase. He’s just months from retiring, it’s best to Atleast have him on the cover. If not I feel like they gotta give one to Randy Orton

The Rated-R Superstar has been previously featured as one of the stars on the cover, but not the way John Cena and Rey Mysterio were in the previous 2K Games. Fans want Edge to be on the cover as it could be his last year as an active in-ring competitor before he retires on his own terms.

WWE recently announced Edge's upcoming appearance

Earlier this year, the Hall of Famer returned to the company to finish some unfinished business with The Judgment Day at Royal Rumble 2023. He teamed up with his wife to beat Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber.

After the event, he continued his feud with The Judgment Day and met Balor at WrestleMania 39. In the end, The Ultimate Opportunist defeated 'The Demon' Finn Balor to end their rivalry.

A few weeks ago, he returned to the company and entered the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on SmackDown. Unfortunately, he failed to qualify and face Seth Rollins in the finals.

Last night, it was announced that the Rated R Superstar will appear live on SmackDown in Toronto ahead of SummerSlam 2023. It will be interesting to see if it will be his final appearance or if he will feud with an upcoming star on the blue brand ahead of the event.

What are your thoughts on Edge's final WWE run? Sound off in the comment section below.

