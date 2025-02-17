"He doesn’t deserve this" - WWE fans think SmackDown star is getting "Big Dog Roman Reigns-level hate"

Many fans believe a current star is getting "Big Dog Roman Reigns-level hate" from the WWE Universe. The star, Damian Priest, isn't seemingly popular with a lot of fans of late.

Damian Priest has been a mainstay on the main roster for quite some time now. He was recently moved from RAW to SmackDown. Priest is scheduled to compete in an Elimination Chamber Match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

"Nah, bruh, Damian Priest is getting Big Dog Roman Reigns-level hate. 😭," posted a fan.

Damian Priest has been receiving a lot of hate from many fans online for a while now. His detractors believe he isn't as big of a star as WWE is making him out to be. Some others believe Priest is currently getting hate on the levels of The Big Dog Roman Reigns. For those unaware, babyface Reigns was once possibly the most hated man in WWE back in the day, primarily due to his booking on WWE TV.

Here are some of the reactions that fans posted on X:

Fans think Priest is getting Roman Reigns' level of hate (Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter)

Roman Reigns on the negative reaction to his presentation on WWE TV

Back in late 2015, The Big Dog appeared in an interview with WWE's official website. He was asked about fans' negative reaction to his presentation and he had the following to say in response:

"It's something I've had to teach myself over the past few years, because I am a person that cares. I do. I wouldn't be in this business and do what we have to do and go through all the stuff we have to put up with if I didn't care. Sometimes, I have to pull myself back [and remind myself] the world is a big place. Don't focus on the negativity. Focus on the positivity and the people that want you to do well, then, do it for them and for yourself." [H/T CSS]

Reigns has come a long way and is now one of the most beloved stars on the WWE roster. As for Priest, he only has one goal in mind at the moment, and that's to win the Elimination Chamber match and head over to the main event of 'Mania.

