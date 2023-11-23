"He doesn’t need it", "Hell no" - WWE Universe HATES the idea of Jey Uso dethroning a top champion

The WWE Universe is seemingly against the idea of Jey Uso winning the Intercontinental Championship and possibly dethroning Gunther in the process.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 500 days, and is the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE history. He has successfully defended his title against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, Tommaso Ciampa, and other prominent superstars.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their honest opinion on Jey possibly winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Expand Tweet

According to a large portion of the WWE Universe, superstars including Chad Gable, Ivar, and Bronson Reed are more "deserving" of winning the Intercontinental Championship, compared to Jey.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso wants to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso has ostensibly set his sights on the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The former multi-time tag team champion is ready to finally win his first singles title.

Speaking in an interview with Billboard's Carl Lamarre, the former Bloodline member was asked about his goals as a singles superstar. He believed that a showdown with The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championships would be pay-per-view worthy.

Jey said:

"The first singles championship on the top of my list is the IC [Intercontinental Championship] Title. Gunther gonna have to run that. Everybody over there. He likes the Tribal Chief, you see what I do to the Tribal Chief? I don’t give a da*n, let’s run that. My dad was an IC Champion, my uncle, Umaga IC Champion. Shawn Michaels. My favorite wrestler, the greatest, Razor Ramon. All the greats held the Intercontinental Championship, and I’m trying to get that. That’s pay-per-view material right there."

At the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Jey will be teaming up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and the returning Randy Orton to face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames Match. He was also involved in last year's WarGames Match when he and the rest of The Bloodline walked out with a huge victory.

Meanwhile, Gunther will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series.

Would you like to see Jey Uso challenge for the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.