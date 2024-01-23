"He dwarfs 90 percent of wrestlers in AEW" - Wrestling fans divided by top star's impending WWE departure

Wrestling fans are divided by a top WWE Superstar's potential departure due to his contract expiring in less than three months.

Drew McIntyre's contract status is one of the frequently asked topics by fans as WrestleMania 40 approaches. McIntyre remains atop the card on RAW, confronting several superstars such as Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, McIntyre has not signed a new deal with the company and is set to become a free agent after WrestleMania 40. His contract was supposed to expire earlier, but it was extended after he took some time off after last year's Show of Shows.

Wrestling fans are divided about the idea of Drew McIntyre leaving WWE and possibly signing with a different promotion. One fan warned McIntyre about signing with AEW while taking a shot at Tony Khan's roster:

Here are other memes and reactions to Drew McIntyre's possible departure once his contract expires after WrestleMania 40:

PWInsider also reported that there is still some time for both sides to agree on a new contract. Endeavor has been signing other top stars in new contracts, but they are in order of expiration, so McIntyre could be next.

Who will Drew McIntyre face next on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre is finally set to get his hands on Damian Priest, who he thought cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at RAW Day 1.

The two behemoths will face off at tonight's episode of RAW in New Orleans.

But who will McIntyre face next after Priest? He'll be at the Royal Rumble and already warned Cody Rhodes and CM Punk about getting in his way. The Scottish Warrior has a history with both stars, while more can happen in the Rumble match.

Where do you think Drew McIntyre will be after WWE WrestleMania 40? Share your answer in the comments section below.

