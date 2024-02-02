Triple H has played an instrumental role in bringing in a number of superstars to WWE. Some of them started off in NXT to hone their wrestling skills and eventually made it big on the main roster.

However, fans have been left unimpressed with Lexis King’s recent performances, and some believe that the star has no future in the company.

Lexis King joined the global juggernaut in August last year after being a part of All Elite Wrestling for nearly four years. The 30-year-old, who formerly used to go by the name of Brian Pillman Jr., denounced his father and his name in vignettes. He is currently a prominent member of the NXT roster and is often featured on TV programming. However, King has failed to win over the fans in his brief time on the brand.

The former AEW star was in action on NXT this week, where he defeated Ridge Holland in a short match that lasted under 10 minutes. Despite coming out on top, Lexis' performance failed to win over the WWE Universe.

The responses on X/Twitter were nothing short of brutal for the son of the wrestling legend Brian Pillman:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H's close friend and NXT head Shawn Michales believes Lexis King is doing a great job in WWE NXT

Shawn Michales took over the creative duties of NXT after Triple H moved on to bigger things on the main roster. The WWE Hall of Famer has done an excellent job at providing directions to the rising stars and has been booking interesting shows just like Triple H used to.

During a press conference before Lexis King's big match against Carmelo Haye, The Heartbreak Kid stated that he has high hopes for the former AEW star and believes he will do well in NXT.

“As you mentioned, tossing him in the deep end, and we’ve been doing that since day one. I think he’s been doing a great job. I think he understands he’s gotten tossed in. He’s been doing everything he can, he’s been working well with us. He asks a lot of questions, he’s a hungry kid and he’s somebody that’s adapted and adjusted to the structure that we have in NXT in a real positive way. I think he’s somebody that will be a prime example of what NXT can do for you because he’s somebody that did need that structure. " [H/T- Fightful]

Expand Tweet

While Lexis King has failed to leave an impression on fans so far, Triple H and Shawn Michaels are much more patient with their talents. Considering the way King has been booked on WWE's third brand so far, one can expect him to be a prominent face on TV programming for a long time.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.