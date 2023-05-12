"He was good until Triple H ruined his gimmick" - Fans react to SmackDown star's main event chances in WWE

It's no secret that Austin Theory is one of the most divisive and polarizing acts in all of WWE today. As expected, a recent Twitter post about the US Champion's main event potential led to fans storming the comments section with their opinions.
The 25-year-old secured the biggest win of his career at WrestleMania 39, where he retained his title against John Cena in the opening match of the premium live event. He was recently drafted to SmackDown and is already making waves on the brand.
Theory is set to participate in the tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Championship on this week's edition of the Friday night show. A Twitter account recently shared a post pointing at how fans seem to be divided on their opinions about the reigning United States Champion.
While some users mentioned how Austin Theory impressed them with his work, most of them felt he still had a long way to go. Several fans also think that WWE was pushing him too quickly and should rather focus on developing his character.
Check out the reactions below:
WWE veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of Austin Theory
A few weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back from sharing his harsh opinion of Austin Theory. The wrestling veteran feels the US Champion had nothing that set him apart from others on the roster. Russo went on to term the 25-year-old star as a "cookie-cutter wrestler."
"I just don't see this guy being what they think is. I'm going to go back to the same thing. He is a cookie-cutter wrestler, bro. There is nothing more to him than that. You can put a pair of tights on any wrestler, get him all jacked up and they can go out there and say, 'I'm the future.' Anybody can do that, bro. There is no meat on this Austin Theory bone for me, man!" said Vince Russo.
Considering WWE has left no stone unturned to push Austin Theory, it's safe to say the company would continue to project him as a top-tier star.
Do you see Austin Theory winning a World Title in WWE anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.