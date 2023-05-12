"He was good until Triple H ruined his gimmick" - Fans react to SmackDown star's main event chances in WWE

It's no secret that Austin Theory is one of the most divisive and polarizing acts in all of WWE today. As expected, a recent Twitter post about the US Champion's main event potential led to fans storming the comments section with their opinions.

The 25-year-old secured the biggest win of his career at WrestleMania 39, where he retained his title against John Cena in the opening match of the premium live event. He was recently drafted to SmackDown and is already making waves on the brand.

Theory is set to participate in the tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Championship on this week's edition of the Friday night show. A Twitter account recently shared a post pointing at how fans seem to be divided on their opinions about the reigning United States Champion.

While some users mentioned how Austin Theory impressed them with his work, most of them felt he still had a long way to go. Several fans also think that WWE was pushing him too quickly and should rather focus on developing his character.

Check out the reactions below:

.. @Kdbxhaal @JustTalkWrestle He was good untill triple h ruined his gimmick @JustTalkWrestle He was good untill triple h ruined his gimmick

Kobe Knight @kobeknight_ @JustTalkWrestle he needs a better character and storyline. super forgettable championship run and he just had a WRESTLEMANIA match with JOHN CENA and it was super mid. he will be a future star no doubt but i’m not digging him rn @JustTalkWrestle he needs a better character and storyline. super forgettable championship run and he just had a WRESTLEMANIA match with JOHN CENA and it was super mid. he will be a future star no doubt but i’m not digging him rn

Mitchell Monroe @ClockworthClone @JustTalkWrestle I understand what they see in him, but he hasn't clicked for me at this point. @JustTalkWrestle I understand what they see in him, but he hasn't clicked for me at this point.

Mami Love @IAmLiv859 @JustTalkWrestle He’s a great heel. It’s hard to deny him but I honestly did enjoy him during his stint with The Way @JustTalkWrestle He’s a great heel. It’s hard to deny him but I honestly did enjoy him during his stint with The Way

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489 @JustTalkWrestle I think with the right booking & moment they could make him into a top babyface... He has a great move set that can complement a babyface perfectly & he's got the look... Would be a nice change of pace to let him be himself on the mic as a face vs the forced feel of his heel run @JustTalkWrestle I think with the right booking & moment they could make him into a top babyface... He has a great move set that can complement a babyface perfectly & he's got the look... Would be a nice change of pace to let him be himself on the mic as a face vs the forced feel of his heel run

Isaiah9six @isaiah9six @JustTalkWrestle They’re pushing him too much. And his current position in the company doesn’t feel authentic, it feels like it was given. Just like Randy Orton in 04, it’ll work out in time @JustTalkWrestle They’re pushing him too much. And his current position in the company doesn’t feel authentic, it feels like it was given. Just like Randy Orton in 04, it’ll work out in time

WWE veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of Austin Theory

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back from sharing his harsh opinion of Austin Theory. The wrestling veteran feels the US Champion had nothing that set him apart from others on the roster. Russo went on to term the 25-year-old star as a "cookie-cutter wrestler."

"I just don't see this guy being what they think is. I'm going to go back to the same thing. He is a cookie-cutter wrestler, bro. There is nothing more to him than that. You can put a pair of tights on any wrestler, get him all jacked up and they can go out there and say, 'I'm the future.' Anybody can do that, bro. There is no meat on this Austin Theory bone for me, man!" said Vince Russo.

Considering WWE has left no stone unturned to push Austin Theory, it's safe to say the company would continue to project him as a top-tier star.

Do you see Austin Theory winning a World Title in WWE anytime soon?

