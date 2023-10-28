"He gotta retire now" - WWE legend can't believe what he just saw

A WWE legend reacted to a viral clip on the internet that showed an incredible knockout. It has left fans and commentators alike befuddled. A star could not believe the knockout clip either and declared it was time for the fight to retire.

The WWE star in question is Hurricane Helms, and he was reacting to a viral knockout in a fight for Legacy Fighting Alliance, where Myktybek Orolbai faceplanted Hayward Charles with a vicious knockout.

In the fight, Hayward Charles, the 34-year-old fighter with an 18-15 record, was knocked out by his opponent. Myktybek Orolbai, the fighter from Kyrgyzstan, came in fast with a flurry of punches that had Charles backing up. Orolbai has an 11-1-1 record and has done well with his winning record.

It continued at LFA 170, as he hit Charles with an uppercut that no one saw coming - especially not Charles himself. The fighter was immediately out on his feet and slowly reeled to the floor, unconscious, as the fight came to an end.

WWE legend Hurricane shared the clip on his Twitter and said that after that knockout, Charles had to retire, implying there was no coming back from that.

"He gotta retire now," Helms wrote.

Expand Tweet

Hopefully, Hayward is okay after the knockout and does not suffer any serious issues.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.