"He grew into the role," "Terrific wrestler" - Popular star of a failed stable to finally dethrone Gunther, according to WWE Universe

Gunther's reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion has been the talk of the town since he crossed 365 days as the workhorse champion in the promotion. However, fans have recently pushed for a popular superstar who had ties with a failed faction to dethrone him.

Last year, Dijak (FKA Retribution's T-Bar) returned to the developmental brand for a second run. The star received a new gimmick and got a fresh start on WWE's third brand. Over the past few months, Dijak has impressed the audience with his stellar promos and matches on NXT.

Meanwhile, Gunther remains dominant as the Intercontinental Champion for over 500 days. The WWE Universe wants top-tier opponents for The Ring General and believes that Dijak can finally vindicate his poor run on the main roster by returning with his new character and becoming the next Intercontinental Champion.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2020, Dijak became Retribution's T-Bar on the main roster. The faction failed to make any impact on the brand. Furthermore, several members of the stable suffered, and many even left the promotion after a poor run.

Gunther on possibly having a feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Gunther has faced several superstars during his journey as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the promotion's history. However, there are a handful of names that The Ring General has yet to face on RAW and SmackDown.

Speaking to Steve Fall, The Ring General was asked about the possibility of feuding with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the coming year. Here's what he had to say:

"We'll see, time will tell. (...) It would be a very interesting match. I think so, yeah, because I think what Roman is to the Universal title now is what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing. (...) Further down the line, that's definitely something interesting to get into." (From 6:52 to 7:40)

The two are currently on different brands after the annual Draft. It will be interesting to see when the two stars will clash inside the squared circle.

Who do you think will dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.