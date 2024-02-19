"He should be the guy to beat Roman," "He ain't Brock" - Fans react to 26-year-old WWE Superstar's potential 

WWE has a stacked roster today, with several performers with endless potential to carry the promotion on their shoulders for years to come. One of them is Bron Breakker, who was recently confirmed to be a part of SmackDown's roster.

Breakker's showing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match impressed fans, and it was clear his main roster call-up was only a matter of time. On last week's episode of SmackDown, the 26-year-old was introduced as a member of the blue brand by Nick Aldis, with the crowd cheering in his support. On top of that, Bron Breakker is also one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Baron Corbin.

With a combination of gifted in-ring abilities and age being on his side, it's safe to say Breakker is likely to achieve greater success down the line.

A Twitter user recently shared a post, writing how WWE must present Bron Breakker as the new Brock Lesnar. Fans jumped into the comments section to share their opinions.

While a few agreed the former NXT Champion could be a great successor to The Beast Incarnate, others mentioned he must be allowed to carve his own identity.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Bill Apter thinks Bron Breakker could take Brock Lesnar's spot at WWE WrestleMania 40

Brock Lesnar was expected to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 before allegations against the former led to WWE seemingly scrapping those plans.

On an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter opened up about how Bron Breakker could be the ideal person to take Lesnar's spot and challenge Gunther at 'Mania.

"I think it's the one guy who can defeat him, and that would be young Bron Breakker. He is on fire. If you look at it in the sense of sports, this young guy, and Gunther is young as well, but he is that rare 'you are not that familiar with what he could do on the main roster. And he has got that fire of his dad, Rick Steiner. He has got the fire of Scott Steiner."

Whatever the case, there's little doubt that Bron Breakker is here to stay and could even potentially become a World Champion in WWE in a matter of few years.

Do you think the former NXT World Champion should be presented as the successor to Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.