"He hits like a b*tch" - Former WWE champion takes a massive shot at Gunther after their match

Gunther is undoubtedly one of the toughest wrestlers in the entire industry. Defeating him is something that only a handful of WWE Superstars can say they have ever done. During the latest episode of RAW, The Ring General went one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio, and the result was exactly as expected.

The Judgment Day member tried his best to emerge victorious, but he was forced to tap out after receiving a Powerbomb and being locked in the Boston Crab by the current Intercontinental Champion. While Dirty Dom was unable to defeat an Imperium member on the red brand this week, his teammates, Damian Priest and Finn Balor, were successful in doing so as they defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match.

Dominik Mysterio recently took to Instagram to share photos from his appearance on the latest episode of RAW. Dirty Dom took a shot at Gunther by saying that the latter hits like a b*tch. You can check out Dominik's original Instagram post by clicking here.

What the future has in store for The Ring General remains to be seen.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo said Bobby Lashley should face Gunther at WrestleMania 40 instead of Sami Zayn

WWE announced that a six-man Gauntlet Match will take place on RAW next week to determine who will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that he would like to see Gunther and Bobby Lashley clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

"Do we know what we are doing with Gunther at WrestleMania? (...) That's what I would do (Lashley vs. Gunther). Absolutely. See you can't call that bro, you can't call that. I mean that's what I would do. They have to pull off better than Sami Zayn and Gunther," Vince Russo said.

You can watch the podcast below:

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW next week.

Would you like to see Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE