Cody Rhodes is yet to finish the story, as he still hasn't won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he was spotted carrying another title in public, and it's gotten a lot of reaction from fans.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The Hot Mess took her title to the premiere of The American Nightmare's documentary. She posted a photo of the latter holding her title on Instagram. Cody was also seen in a video holding the title on his shoulder while conversing with several people.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to react to Cody Rhodes holding Chelsea Green's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a series of tweets. You can check out some of them below:

ً @DonEdwardsElite @reigns_era Congratulations to cody for beating up Sonya & Chelsea

Víctor_Cornejo @Victor_RCornejo @reigns_era He did it! He finished the story!

Big Bad Booty Daddy @ItsJust__CJ @reigns_era The only title he actually has a chance of winning 🤭

Will Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar again at WWE SummerSlam?

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate are set to collide for the third time at The Biggest Party of the Summer next month. On the red brand this week, they got into another brawl, which saw Brock Lesnar destroy Cody Rhodes in his hometown in front of his family. Lesnar accepted the former Intercontinental Champion's challenge and the bout was later confirmed for SummerSlam. However, a stipulation for the match hasn't been announced yet.

They met in the ring for the first time at Backlash in Puerto Rico, which was won by Cody Rhodes. In their second meeting at Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar emerged victorious. They're both two of the biggest stars in the company right now, but most of the fans are rooting for The American Nightmare in this feud.

If he defeats The Beast again at the upcoming premium live event, he could then move on to his main goal, winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. It might be difficult for him to accomplish that since they're both on different brands.

Cody Rhodes can find a way to do that by winning next year's Royal Rumble match and earning the right to challenge The Tribal Chief again at WrestleMania 40. He was unable to get the job done this year, but now since The Bloodline is no longer intact, he can finish the job and the story at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

