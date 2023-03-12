"He is just as bad as Vince"- WWE Universe trashes Triple H for his booking of 43-year-old star

Triple H has been the WWE head Booker for several months. His appointment was a relief for many fans who had grown tired of Vince McMahon’s booking. However, the Game’s treatment of Shinsuke Nakamura has left some fans dissatisfied.
The King of Strong Style has been a victim of inconsistent booking since Vince McMahon's regime. Things have not changed much under the 14-time world champion as Nakamura is yet to be featured in a televised match in 2023.
The 43-year-old was last seen in action on the November 11 edition of SmackDown, where he was defeated by Santos Escobar in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup. He has competed in several non-televised matches since then.
Former WWE Superstar praised Triple H's decision for the Shinsuke Nakamura decision
While Shinsuke Nakamura may not have been given many chances to flourish in WWE, the King of Strong Style was allowed by the new regime to wrestle for another promotion.
Nakamura recently returned to Japan for a one-off match against Great Muta during the latter's retirement tour. The decision came as a shock to many as WWE is known for its exclusivity. However, this was made possible by Triple H, who granted the 43-year-old permission to face the Japanese legend.
Hunter's decision was also applauded by former WWE star The Blue Meanie, who said the following in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta:
"I've been enjoying the Triple H tenure. I like the evolution of it, the openness to it, Shinsuke Nakamura working this past weekend with The Great Muta. That's amazing that Triple H was cool enough to let him do that. All the other stuff, just being able to have wrestling the way it could be or should be."
Shinsuke Nakamura is a very accomplished wrestler around the world. While he may not have achieved much in the Stamford-based promotion, the SmackDown star has always remained a fan favorite and many will be hoping to see The King of Strong Style run it back one more time before hanging his boots.
