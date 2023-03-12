"He is just as bad as Vince"- WWE Universe trashes Triple H for his booking of 43-year-old star

Triple H has been the WWE head Booker for several months. His appointment was a relief for many fans who had grown tired of Vince McMahon’s booking. However, the Game’s treatment of Shinsuke Nakamura has left some fans dissatisfied.

The King of Strong Style has been a victim of inconsistent booking since Vince McMahon's regime. Things have not changed much under the 14-time world champion as Nakamura is yet to be featured in a televised match in 2023.

The 43-year-old was last seen in action on the November 11 edition of SmackDown, where he was defeated by Santos Escobar in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup. He has competed in several non-televised matches since then.

Check out fans' reactions to the star's prolonged absence:

Phil Lindsey 👑♟ @PhilDL616 It's wild that Nakamura started the year with all that buzz and we haven't seen him since. What's going on? It's wild that Nakamura started the year with all that buzz and we haven't seen him since. What's going on?

Dylan Nicholson @radiocodex @MMBenni2



They've have plenty of time to come up with a plan for him @PhilDL616 He hasn't been seen on TV since November 11th (lost to Santos Escobar in a World Cup qualifier)They've have plenty of time to come up with a plan for him @MMBenni2 @PhilDL616 He hasn't been seen on TV since November 11th (lost to Santos Escobar in a World Cup qualifier)They've have plenty of time to come up with a plan for him

Johnno @kingcojohnno @PhilDL616 It’s nuts tbh. Didn’t he win a number ones contender battle royals or a match or something? I seem to remember him starting a program with Roman and then just…nothing @PhilDL616 It’s nuts tbh. Didn’t he win a number ones contender battle royals or a match or something? I seem to remember him starting a program with Roman and then just…nothing

Autist Jones 🌈⃤ Ovah Here @StriveInvictus @PhilDL616 They sent him to Japan and lost him at the airport. His whereabouts are currently unknown but we suspect he was last seen playing Mahjong in a hotel room with Konosuke Takeshita. @PhilDL616 They sent him to Japan and lost him at the airport. His whereabouts are currently unknown but we suspect he was last seen playing Mahjong in a hotel room with Konosuke Takeshita.

Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 @NJsVillain



Damn shame he never got that title shot at Reigns. Or that we couldn't get Shinsuke potentially driving Roman batty the way he did Joe during his NXT run. @PhilDL616 He came back to the States.Damn shame he never got that title shot at Reigns. Or that we couldn't get Shinsuke potentially driving Roman batty the way he did Joe during his NXT run. @PhilDL616 He came back to the States.Damn shame he never got that title shot at Reigns. Or that we couldn't get Shinsuke potentially driving Roman batty the way he did Joe during his NXT run.

WarriorNation🐝 @ChrisDWarrior58 @PhilDL616 Been asking the same thing. Hasn’t been there since he went to do the Muta match @PhilDL616 Been asking the same thing. Hasn’t been there since he went to do the Muta match

Casey Watson @Braewest0525 @PhilDL616 I thought things would get better for him with HHH in charge of creative but…nope @PhilDL616 I thought things would get better for him with HHH in charge of creative but…nope

Dennis Armour @DeeArms001 @PhilDL616 But it always been like that a random appearance here a token title run that was more about boogs on his guitar and McAfee on the desk dancing the muta appearance and forbidden door escalation fever dream didn't change that hhh just let him do what vince didn't one time thing @PhilDL616 But it always been like that a random appearance here a token title run that was more about boogs on his guitar and McAfee on the desk dancing the muta appearance and forbidden door escalation fever dream didn't change that hhh just let him do what vince didn't one time thing

6ix$ide @6ixDot_ @PhilDL616 People thinking HHH is some amazing Booker are capping. They just loving the idea of Vince being gone - which is a cap in itself now. @PhilDL616 People thinking HHH is some amazing Booker are capping. They just loving the idea of Vince being gone - which is a cap in itself now.

Francisthewitcher 🇲🇽 📝 @franthewitcher @PhilDL616 Simple, their creative team is in shambles. They always drop the ball to Japanese wrestlers, even the luchadores sans Rey Mysterio Jr and Santos Escobar. @PhilDL616 Simple, their creative team is in shambles. They always drop the ball to Japanese wrestlers, even the luchadores sans Rey Mysterio Jr and Santos Escobar.

Mikey Bats @MikeJBknows @PhilDL616 Shinsuke not having a match at WrestleMania is damn near appalling. @PhilDL616 Shinsuke not having a match at WrestleMania is damn near appalling.

K1K2 @k_princy_

He is just as bad as Vince lol @PhilDL616 Triple L fumbling againHe is just as bad as Vince lol @PhilDL616 Triple L fumbling againHe is just as bad as Vince lol

Former WWE Superstar praised Triple H's decision for the Shinsuke Nakamura decision

While Shinsuke Nakamura may not have been given many chances to flourish in WWE, the King of Strong Style was allowed by the new regime to wrestle for another promotion.

Nakamura recently returned to Japan for a one-off match against Great Muta during the latter's retirement tour. The decision came as a shock to many as WWE is known for its exclusivity. However, this was made possible by Triple H, who granted the 43-year-old permission to face the Japanese legend.

Hunter's decision was also applauded by former WWE star The Blue Meanie, who said the following in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta:

"I've been enjoying the Triple H tenure. I like the evolution of it, the openness to it, Shinsuke Nakamura working this past weekend with The Great Muta. That's amazing that Triple H was cool enough to let him do that. All the other stuff, just being able to have wrestling the way it could be or should be."

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow What a LEGENDARY way to start 2023! Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta [Highlights] - NOAH The New Year (01.01.2023) What a LEGENDARY way to start 2023! Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta [Highlights] - NOAH The New Year (01.01.2023)https://t.co/EBwlnpjrbI

Shinsuke Nakamura is a very accomplished wrestler around the world. While he may not have achieved much in the Stamford-based promotion, the SmackDown star has always remained a fan favorite and many will be hoping to see The King of Strong Style run it back one more time before hanging his boots.

