"He just got his receipt" - WWE legend on Roman Reigns deliberately attacking rival during recent match (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns giving Kevin Owens a receipt for his Survivor Series injury on the latest episode of SmackDown.

It's no secret that at Survivor Series WarGames 2022, KO and Reigns had a minor backstage altercation due to what went down in the ring. During the titular match, Owens struck The Tribal Chief with a stiff-looking slap, which reportedly ruptured his eardrum. Though the issue between them was resolved, the events on last week's SmackDown made fans think otherwise.

The show's main event match pit Kevin Owens and John Cena against Reigns and Sami Zayn. At one point in the match, when Owens and Roman Reigns were face-to-face, the latter smacked the former, resulting in KO getting busted open.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his thoughts about the incident. The former SmackDown General Manager stated that Reigns may have given a receipt to Owens for the events at Survivor Series since he's an old-school thinker.

Long believes this is how the business works.

"I know what I saw, too. Like I said, guys like Roman Reigns, they come up through the old school. So, when you give a guy, in slang, we used to call it 'potato.' When you potato a guy, you can look for your receipts. So, I think that's what happened. He just got his receipt. That's just how it works in this business," said Teddy Long. (11:53 - 12:16)

Teddy Long on Roman Reigns's attack being an accident

Furthermore, Teddy Long speculated that Roman Reigns' attack on Owens may not have been a receipt but rather just an accident.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks The Tribal Chief could have unintentionally busted open his rival.

He added that giving receipts wasn't new to the business, as he had witnessed many talents face the consequences for their actions.

"Then I could also say it may not have been a receipt, it may have been an accident. He could have popped and busted him open. We just never know, but like I said, I have known a lot of guys who have received lots of receipts," added Teddy Long. (12:20 - 12:38)

Though it isn't official yet, Kevin Owens could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023.

