"He should leave"- Fans react to Vince McMahon possibly repackaging 40-year-old star after alleged return to WWE creative

Vince McMahon's return to WWE Creative has been a major talking point in the wrestling world over the last few days. Fans from around the world took to social media to discuss the 77-year-old potentially repackaging LA Knight after once again taking over the booking decisions.

It was reported after this week's RAW that Vince McMahon was backstage at the show and was running TV programming. The former CEO reportedly made several last-minute changes to the red brand, many of which did not sit well with fans as the show received a huge backlash.

One of the fans' worst fears is Mr. McMahon repackaging LA Knight. While the 40-year-old is widely popular among fans, things were different when he made his main roster debut last year. Knight appeared on SmackDown as the manager of Ma.ce and Man.soor under the ring name Max Dupri. He returned to his old gimmick once Triple H took over creative.

With Vince once again providing input to the writing team, many shared their thoughts on the SmackDown star possibly reverting to his previous character:

Luc Wood @straightedgeze2 @AdamGoldberg28 Fr I hope he doesn’t ruin LA he’s done so well @AdamGoldberg28 Fr I hope he doesn’t ruin LA he’s done so well

TaKolmaak @JinKolmak @AdamGoldberg28 Hey max where's the two guys and your sister? @AdamGoldberg28 Hey max where's the two guys and your sister?

Cotopaxi(GONE!!!!!!!) @ReynMew @AdamGoldberg28 If I was LA, I will walk out @AdamGoldberg28 If I was LA, I will walk out

FerociousCaws @FerociousCaws @AdamGoldberg28 Vince: “And that ain’t an opinion, that is a fact of life” @AdamGoldberg28 Vince: “And that ain’t an opinion, that is a fact of life”

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon has "80% misses and 20% hits" in WWE

Vince McMahon has been a part of the pro wrestling world for decades. The 77-year-old turned WWE into the global juggernaut it is today and has produced many stars along the way.

Vince is also known for altering the presentation of many performers. While some of them do well, others end up being a disaster. According to former WWE head writer Vince Russo, hardly 20% of the characters that Mr. McMahon created connected with viewers:

"Bro, I guarantee you, if you went down the line with people that he brought in where he changed their gimmicks, I guarantee you, it'll have 80% misses and 20% hits. Listen, The Undertaker. Mean Mark Calaway was nothing. He became a Superstar. But then you look at Kevin Nash from Diesel. That persona did nothing for Kevin," said Vince Russo.

WWE has been more successful than ever over the last few months. While Vince McMahon stepping away from creative duties was a welcome change, it seems like the 77-year-old will play a hand in booking decisions in the coming time.

