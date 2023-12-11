"He should leave", "Triple H buried him deep"- WWE Universe devastated after former champion's return is pushed back 

Triple H has done an excellent job in turning things around in WWE ever since taking over the keys to the creative department from Vince McMahon last July. However, his booking of AJ Styles has not been well received by fans and many showed concern for the former champion after his reported SmackDown return was postponed this Friday.

The Phenomenal One is currently a part of the blue brand. He was involved in a feud with the Bloodline before he was taken out by Solo Sikoa a few months back. Styles has been missing from WWE programming ever since.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE had initially planned to bring Styles back several weeks ago. The company even advertised the star for this week's special Tribute to the Troops show. However, it was later noted that his return had been delayed due to creative decisions.

The news caused a major buzz among fans as many have been frustrated with Triple H and Co's lack of plans for AJ Styles. A few fans voiced their opinion on social media.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes AJ Styles will return at WWE Royal Rumble

AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the best inside the squared circle. The Phenomenal One made a name for himself around the world before signing with the Stamford-based promotion. He did not take long to mesmerize the WWE Universe with his performances and is already a Grand Slam Champion.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for the star to make his return, the creative team has been pushing back the date. Veteran journalist Bill Apter also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that he believes Royal Rumble is a good time for Styles' return.

"If AJ Styles comes back, let's say next week, who's he going against? I think the Rumble is a good (time for AJ Styles to return)," said Bill Apter. (41:54-42:12)

AJ Styles has a score to settle with the Bloodline as he was taken out by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in September. He is expected to go after the heel duo which many believe could lead to a match against Roman Reigns. However, the Tribal Chief is already surrounded by enemies with both Randy Orton and LA Knight gunning for him.

Would you like to see AJ Styles face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.