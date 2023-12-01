"He doesn't like Punk," "The shade is real!" - Fans convinced top SmackDown star isn't happy with CM Punk's return

The WWE fans think a top SmackDown Superstar does not like CM Punk, judging by the former's latest comments about Punk's return.

So far, a long list of top names have shared their opinions on Punk's big return to WWE after nine years. There has been a mixed response to the Second City Saint's return, as he is one of the most controversial men in pro wrestling today.

Kevin Owens recently had a chat with James H. Williams and was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk's return. Owens said that he simply wanted to have fun at work, and if Punk had the same mindset, then it would be great. Owens was then asked to share his thoughts on Randy Orton's return. The former Universal Champion said that he loves Randy and is happy that he was back. Owens then heaped massive praise on The Viper.

Meanwhile, Twitter was abuzz over the difference in Owens' reactions to CM Punk and Orton's WWE returns.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Kevin Owens took a shot at CM Punk last year

It has been a while since CM Punk's outburst at the All Out 2022 Pay-Per-View. Punk took massive shots at The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kenny Omega during the All Out post-show media scrum.

Shortly after the scrum, Kevin Owens took to Twitter and shared a still from his WrestleMania 38 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The timing of Owens' post was interesting, and many fans pointed out the same in their replies to the tweet. It is not a secret that Punk always wanted to headline WrestleMania.

Now that Punk is back in WWE, Owens does not seem too thrilled, judging by his comments about the Second City Saint's big return. Only time will tell if WWE will capitalize on this real-life situation and pit these two veterans against each other in the ring.

