"He'll declare himself in the Royal Rumble" - Fans speculate about upcoming RAW plans for CM Punk

CM Punk is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's WWE RAW in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans are speculating what the returning superstar has to say in his first appearance on the red brand since 2014.

Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series shocked the entire wrestling world. The WWE Universe is excited for his first promo in the company in about nine years.

According to Xero News on X, WWE's creative team is already cooking plans for Punk, although some are already expecting his first feud to be against Seth Rollins.

"Today's stuff for raw was wrote in after Saturday," the account reported. Any reports of Punk vs Rollins at Rumble are incorrect at this time. May change after creative talks but take with pinch of salt on that match happening at Rumble."

Fans started to speculate about what CM Punk would be saying in his return promo. He certainly has a lot of things to get off his chest, but here are some of the best predictions from the WWE Universe:

"I think he'll declare himself in the Royal Rumble."

"Punk’s winning the Rumble after Seth says he doesn’t deserve a title shot."

"Need Seth/Punk at Mania."

CM Punk's return to WWE is still a surreal story for many fans. He'll likely open up RAW since most people will tune in to watch him address what happened on Saturday night.

Seth Rollins finally speaks about CM Punk's return

A day after the Survivor Series, Seth Rollins and the rest of the RAW roster were back on the road for a live event in Peoria, Illinois. Rollins addressed the elephant in the room after he went viral for his reaction to CM Punk's WWE return.

"I won't be wasting any more breath on someone who's been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try to tear this place down," Rollins said. "Instead, I'm going to take my time and use my breath in talking about the people who have been here all along. Everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town and every single one of you who are here tonight."

During Punk's absence from 2014 to 2023, several WWE superstars stepped up and continued to carry the company. These superstars include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.

