"He'll be gone in five months" - Fans aren't impressed as Triple H reportedly bringing back 39-year-old star after five years

The WWE Universe had a variety of reactions to the report of a big name re-signing with the company under the Triple H creative regime. Rusev, aka Miro, has reportedly re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

The last time Rusev was seen on World Wrestling Entertainment television was way back in early 2020. On the February 17, 2020, episode of RAW, Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley picked up a win over Rusev and Humberto Carrillo. Rusev spent the next several weeks doing nothing and was soon released along with several major names.

A new report by PWInsider stated that Rusev has re-signed with WWE. It would be interesting to see how Triple H handles him on the roster, with Vince McMahon not around this time. The IWC had a lot to say about the big news as can be seen below:

Rusev is a big fan of Triple H and his booking

Back in 2017, Rusev had a chat with Sporting News and heaped big praise on The Game. Rusev opened up about the veteran's work booking NXT and had the following to say:

"Everything happened really, really fast. I was picking up steam a little bit and I wasn't even on TV in NXT. I had a dark match with Dolph Ziggler, and Triple H was there at the time and, he had never seen me before, and he was like, 'Oh, who's that kid?' I was very fortunate that he was there that day to see me perform. The best thing that ever happened to the developmental system is Triple H being in charge," said Rusev. [H/T - Fightful]

Now that Rusev is reportedly about to return, many fans are hoping for another massive name to come back alongside The Bulgarian Brute: The Ravishing Russian, Lana.

CJ Perry worked in AEW for a brief period and has talked about a possible WWE return in past interviews.

