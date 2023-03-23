"He'll likely be there to retire" - Twitter reacts to a massive report on Randy Orton's future ahead of WrestleMania 39

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming for months. However, a recent report from PWInsider has suggested that there are plans to bring him back during WrestleMania week.
In reaction to the news, the wrestling world on social media has erupted with various reactions. Fans have already started suggesting potential opponents for The Viper at WrestleMania 39.
Various tweets have also claimed that Orton should get involved with Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania week given their history.
Orton's last WWE match was back in May 2022 when he teamed up with Matt Riddle against The Usos.
RK-Bro lost the RAW Tag Team Championships on the night, as Jey and Jimmy became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
Austin Theory is open to facing Randy Orton in the near future
Austin Theory is set to defend the WWE United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.
However, he is also open to the idea of facing another WWE legend in the form of Randy Orton. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Theory discussed the same.
He also spoke about possibly facing Stone Cold Steve Austin, who came out of retirement last year for a match against Kevin Owens. Theory said:
"Definitely Randy Orton, definitely Stone Cold Steve Austin. Me and Randy, we'll have a fresh start. I think that'll be really good. But Stone Cold Steve Austin, he hit me with a Stunner last year and I didn't forget about that. I didn't forget."
Theory is currently on the back of a big win over Montez Ford, whom he beat this past Monday night on RAW.
His current focus will be on WrestleMania 39, as he aims to beat John Cena in what could be the biggest win of Theory's career.
