"He is losing his job", "Triple H can't save him"- WWE Universe erupts after current champion takes massive shot at The Rock

The Rock's return to WWE has not been well-received by fans, as many people have been furious with The Great One seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' main event spot at WrestleMania XL. It seems like Seth Rollins is also on the same side as the wrestling community as he recently took a shot at the Hollywood star, which sent fans into a frenzy.

The Rock showed up on SmackDown this past Friday, where he had a staredown with Roman Reigns for the first time since the latter turned heel. The duo also look set to clash at WrestleMania 40 after Cody Rhodes told The Tribal Chief that he won't be coming after him at The Showcase of Immortals.

However, the decision to sideline The American Nightmare has caused a major buzz in the wrestling world. Fans have rallied behind the former AEW EVP, making it clear that they want to see him finish the story. The Rock has also received a pretty hostile reaction on social media since the drastic turn of events.

Seth Rollins also weighed in his thoughts on the situation, noting that while it was good to have The Brahma Bull back, they do not need him. Many fans on social media agreed with the World Heavyweight Champion's statement.

Embedded below are a few of the many fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

WWE veteran believes The Rock will face Roman Reigns in a non-title match at WrestleMania 40

The Rock seemingly replacing Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 40 has left the wrestling world perplexed. While The American Nightmare still intends to take everything away from The Tribal Chief, he made it clear that he won't do so at The Showcase of Immortals.

Vince Russo believes that all this could lead to a non-title match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief. The former WWE head writer stated that the Samoan duo could battle for the Head of the Table title.

"You know what the problem is with everybody, and I understand it. Here’s the problem: the problem is the timing because Cody had to finish the story for the last year and that’s the road they were going down with up to him winning the Royal Rumble, up to Roman Reigns being in the box. That's the story you told, and now, at the finish line, we are going to change it for something that makes absolutely no sense, which is why I think Head of the Table is the only possible thing that makes sense," Vince Russo said.

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Roman Reigns will come face-to-face at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event tonight. It will also be attended by WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Triple H.

Are you excited about the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE