"He might ask for a release in 2024," "Triple H don't give AEW another star" - WWE Universe believes new regime wasted 12-time champion's momentum

Triple H's WWE regime has impressed fans over the past year as he uplifted the standards of weekly shows and monthly events drastically compared to the previous regime. However, fans believe that management has wasted a 12-time champion's momentum under the new regime.

Last year, Gunther and Sheamus had one of the most brutal matches in the promotion's history when they faced each other at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 for the Intercontinental Championship. At the end of the match, The Celtic Warrior received a standing ovation and some newfound love from the audience, who were impressed with his performance.

The former three-time United States Champion was getting cheered louder than before following the event. Sadly, Triple H and his team never capitalized on the organic momentum that was created. Recently, fans reacted to how the momentum was wasted ahead of Sheamus' potential return to the blue brand.

Fans were disappointed, and some even suggested that Sheamus might jump ship to AEW. The Brawling Brutes has not been the same ever since The Celtic Warrior went on hiatus. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with the four-time World Champion following his return to the brand.

Sheamus recalls how friendship with Triple H affected his WWE career

Sheamus feuded with Triple H during his prime years in WWE, and the two developed a camaraderie after spending over a decade together in WWE. However, things weren't rosy for the former five-time Tag Team Champion when he became The Game's friend.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, The Celtic Warrior once recalled how being friends with The King of Kings affected his career as fans and media outlets created a biased narrative on the internet back in the day. Check it out:

“If you do that now, everybody in NXT does that now and there is not one peep said about it. They all go online. You see Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole talk about HHH. I never went out there and pushed it out there. I went to the gym once or twice, maybe two or three times we had a workout and then apparently I was HHH’s workout buddy. I got blasted by everybody who was in contact with dirt sheets..."

However, Sheamus proved everyone wrong and accomplished a lot during his tenure with WWE. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in mind for The Celtic Warrior once he returns.

