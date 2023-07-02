"He needs to leave asap","I'm just tired of it" - Fans blast WWE for 'burying' popular star at Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is in the history books, and a number of talking points have emerged from the show. Fans on social media have been abuzz since the event concluded, and they are far from pleased with LA Knight not winning the men's ladder match.

Due to his recent popularity surge, LA Knight was the overwhelming favorite going into Money in the Bank. Fans have been chanting Knight's name in every arena he enters, and the crowd in London was ready to see him win the ladder match.

It looked like the fans almost got their wish, but Damien Priest spoiled the party as he ascended to the top of the ladder and grabbed the contract. The Judgement Day star now has the opportunity to challenge for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, or any title of his choosing.

While Damien Priest is a first-time winner, the WWE Universe was desperate to see LA Knight win the briefcase instead. He has been a popular figure among fans for a long time now, and a win at Money in the Bank would have solidified him as a main event star. Fans were not too pleased to see him come up short.

WC Knight @REAL_WCKnight @ChrisVanVliet We've had too many bad guy actually wins plot twists from clash to now I'm just tired of it @ChrisVanVliet We've had too many bad guy actually wins plot twists from clash to now I'm just tired of it 😭😭

BPhoenix37 @BPhoenix37 I don't understand how LA Knight doesn't win that match. At one time, WWE used fan reaction to decide who would be the next star. Even if it meant adjusting a long term plan. Now they use it to decide who gets buried because they hate smart fans. #MITB I don't understand how LA Knight doesn't win that match. At one time, WWE used fan reaction to decide who would be the next star. Even if it meant adjusting a long term plan. Now they use it to decide who gets buried because they hate smart fans. #MITB

T.D. @TD_84 @WWE Nothing against Priest, but LA Knight should have won...who booked this? And why does LA Knight keep getting buried? @WWE Nothing against Priest, but LA Knight should have won...who booked this? And why does LA Knight keep getting buried?

LA Knight opened up about the reaction he gets from the WWE Universe

LA Knight has never won a title on the WWE main roster. His only title win came in NXT when he won the Million Dollar Championship.

In a recent interview with PWMania, the former IMPACT World Champion discussed his recent surge in popularity. The 40-year-old stated that he felt vindicated by the loud reactions he has gotten from fans in recent weeks.

"I feel vindicated. I feel that this was something that was always the case and I don’t mean that in any inflated ego kind of way. It’s just the fact I’ve been doing this for a long time, I knew I always had something to bring to the game and…damn, who’s game is it? It’s my game at this point because everywhere we go, it’s been one song and that song goes one way. It goes L A Knight," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

Damien Priest teased a cash-in during the match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. While fan disappointment is understandable, Damien Priest is an intriguing choice as the Money in the Bank winner.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes