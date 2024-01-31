"He needs to leave the company" - Fans are convinced 41-year-old star would not become World Champion in WWE anytime soon

Considering just how stacked WWE's roster is today, many fan favorites often fail to win the big gold even if their legion of followers hope they do. One such performer is SmackDown Superstar LA Knight, who has fallen short of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on two occasions now.

The Megastar was among the three challengers, including Randy Orton and AJ Styles, who challenged Roman Reigns for his coveted title at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, things ended on a predictable note, with Reigns coming out on top. This was not the first time LA Knight competed for the gold, as he even faced The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023, where he also failed to put Reigns down.

A recent X/Twitter post has quizzed fans about the possibility of the 41-year-old star winning Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship somewhere down the line. With CM Punk, who was expected to challenge Rollins at WrestleMania 40, out of the picture due to an injury, it has opened doors for a new challenger to step up.

Fans, however, seem skeptical about the chances of LA Knight winning the gold. A few people pointed out that the Megastar should instead challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for LA Knight remains to be seen.

Matt Morgan thinks LA Knight could face AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 40

During a recent interview, former professional wrestler Matt Morgan explained how WWE could be subtly setting up a marquee match between LA Knight and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40.

The former TNA Wrestling star pointed out that during the Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Knight accidentally ran into Styles while the latter was trying to hit a Phenomenal Forearm. This was followed by Roman Reigns capitalizing on the situation and hitting a Spear on AJ Styles to retain his title. He added that this could result in The Phenomenal One and the Megastar getting into a feud.

"More importantly, tonight's finish, if you watch closely, was a direct result of LA Knight. That's why AJ ate the finish. So, they set themselves up perfectly into what I predicted from day one, AJ Styles versus LA Knight at WrestleMania," Matt Morgan said.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for LA Knight since a performer of his popularity would surely not be missing The Show of Shows.

Do you see LA Knight challenging Logan Paul for the United States Title at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

