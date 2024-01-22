"He needs to stop disappearing and jobbing out," "Missed opportunity by WWE" - Wrestling fans react to former champion's inconsistent booking

The WWE Universe is seemingly unhappy with a former champion's highly inconsistent booking. The superstar in question is Jinder Mahal.

The 37-year-old made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment on RAW: DAY 1 and was involved in an in-ring segment with The Rock. Mahal then got an opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship despite not having featured in a main roster televised match since November 11, 2022.

His last win on the main roster was against Humberto Carrillo on the June 3, 2022, edition of SmackDown, until he recently defeated Ricochet at a live event.

However, it is not the first time The Modern Day Maharaja has been booked like this. In 2017, Jinder shocked everyone when he pinned Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion. He was nowhere near headliner status before his feud against The Viper. After losing his title to AJ Styles following a 170-day title reign, Mahal quickly disappeared from the main event picture.

Wrestling fans recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disappointment over the company's highly inconsistent booking of the former 24/7 Champion.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Jinder Mahal believes WWE has always overlooked him

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump before his championship match against Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal stated that he had always been overlooked by the Stamford-based company.

He further pointed out that his face was never advertised like some of the other champions and top stars of the wrestling promotion:

"I am going to bet that WWE overlooked me...When was the last time you saw The Modern Day Maharaja's face on any promotional material? PLE posters, we've got the trucks that tour The United States; never has the face of The Modern Day Maharaja been presented in any way. We walk into these arenas and have these 'Welcome to WWE' signs; you see Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, [and] Charlotte Flair. You will never see the face of The Modern Day Maharaja. You will never see The Indus Sher," he said.

Following his loss to Seth Rollins in their match for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Modern Day Maharaja. And with The Visionary seemingly getting injured, a rematch seems highly unlikely for now.

What are your thoughts on Jinder Mahal's words? Has he been overlooked? Sound off in the comments section below:

