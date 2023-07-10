"He was never really that good", "Looking like a bust" - WWE Superstar reportedly taking a break mere 20 days after debuting has fans up in arms

Fans were shocked to learn, according to a report, that WWE Superstar Gable Steveson would be taking a break a mere 20 days after making his debut on NXT.

Steveson was drafted to RAW as part of the 2021 draft. He made his first appearance at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 and was introduced by Stephanie McMahon. He then appeared on the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown to celebrate Kurt Angle's birthday.

On the June 20 episode of NXT Gold Rush, Steveson made his NXT debut and appeared in a backstage segment alongside Eddy Thorpe. The former advised the latter on how to beat Damon Kemp, who is also Steveson's real-life younger brother.

According to a recent report, Gable Steveson is taking a break from the development brand. You can read more about that here.

Fans started commenting on Twitter as soon as they heard the news. One fan wrote that they do not get the hype surrounding Steveson and that he never was really good, anyway.

Ruan Antunes @ruan_antunes7 @Cultaholic I don’t get the hype around him anyway. He was never really that good to begin with @Cultaholic I don’t get the hype around him anyway. He was never really that good to begin with

Another fan wrote that Steveson is looking like a flop.

One fan slammed the superstar, saying everyone can't be on the level of Chad Gable and Kurt Angle.

Michael Hayes @dembirds @Cultaholic Lol, I wonder how much money he's made so far from doing literally nothing. Everyone isn't Chad Gable and Kurt Angle @Cultaholic Lol, I wonder how much money he's made so far from doing literally nothing. Everyone isn't Chad Gable and Kurt Angle

Yet another wrote that they cannot believe why WWE was still paying Steveson.

Adam Malone @Atomalone @Cultaholic I can't believe they continue to pay this guy. I genuinely don't get it. @Cultaholic I can't believe they continue to pay this guy. I genuinely don't get it.

One more wrote that Steveson only shows up for a few minutes on WWE television.

Another fan believes that there are many talented wrestlers who can fill Steveson's role.

One fan wrote that they didn't even know he was on NXT.

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's advice to Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson opened up about WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar advising him for the long journey that the latter thought Steveson would have.

In an interview to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Steveson said that Lesnar visited his college while he was in his freshman year and talked to him about winning and having the right people around him.

"Brock, a while ago, was preparing me for my long - the long journey that he knew I was going to have. Before I even won the national title, before I was even doing the things that I do now, Brock came in my freshman year of college, and talked to me about winning and friends and having the right people, having the right circle around you," Steveson said.

He added:

"Having guys like that, who you really don't see, that are big-time ballers and players in the world, to have them come in and sit me down and give me the gist of how his life was and how he became so successful and tried to put it into me, it's like a once-in-a-lifetime thing that you have to listen to."

At one point Gable Steveson was being hailed as the next Brock Lesnar. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for his future in the company.

