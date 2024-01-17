"He is the one to defeat Roman Reigns"- Fans go wild after 17-time champion wins first WWE RAW match in nearly 150 days

This week's edition of WWE RAW was memorable for Akira Tozawa as the star won his first singles match on TV programming in nearly five months, and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to the same.

Tozawa has been associated with the sports entertainment juggernaut for nearly eight years. He started as a performer on 205 Live and slowly became a prominent part of weekly shows. However, the Japanese star has mostly been used as an enhancement talent during this time and rarely been involved in notable storylines.

Akira Tozawa has been paired with Alpha Academy in the last few weeks. The association seems to be working for him, as the 17-time champion registered his first win on RAW in nearly five months. Tozawa defeated Ivar in a singles match on the latest edition of the red brand, which was his first victory on the show since he defeated The Miz in August 2023.

The Japanese star was assisted by Maxxine Dupri, who was present at ringside and caused a distraction. Nonetheless, fans are over the moon with Tozawa's success, with some even joking that he should go after Roman Reigns next.

You can view some of the fan reactions below:

However, Akira's celebration was short-lived as Valhalla and Ivar attacked him after the match. Chad Gable agreed to avenge the beatdown later and will face the Viking Raiders member on RAW next week. Ivy Nile will also be in action against Valhalla.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Roman Reigns has never come across Akira Tozawa in WWE

Roman Reigns has been the top guy in WWE for the better part of the last decade, during which he has faced a wide range of wrestlers. However, despite being in the company together for eight years, the Tribal Chief has never locked horns with Akira Tozawa.

Roman Reigns is currently busy with Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles on SmackDown, as all three have a score to settle with the Bloodline and their leader. The Tribal Chief will also have to keep a close eye on The Rock, as The Great One called out his cousin upon his return to WWE.

Would you like Roman Reigns to step into the ring with Akira Tozawa? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts.

