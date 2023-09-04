"He originally wanted to use a gun" - Former WWE champion shares a wild story of hardcore match

WWE hasn't featured any hardcore matches for a long time and has now shifted to a PG rating. However, many promotions still feature those types of bouts. Lance Storm recently shared a wild story of a hardcore match.

Storm joined WWE (then WWF) in 2001 when the company bought WCW. He managed to replicate the success he had in his previous company by winning the Intercontinental Championship once and the World Tag Team Championship four times.

Lance recently took to Twitter to share a wild story about a promoter in Lethbridge who used an Ax during a hardcore match. However, an even more shocking part of the story is that their original plans were to use an actual gun.

"A promoter in Lethbridge used an Ax in the finish of a hardcore I quit match once. He originally wanted to use a gun, but his lawyer talked him out of it."

Lance Storm said he was very nervous about his first appearance in WWE

Lance Storm was a part of The Alliance and was the first person to appear from WCW during the Invasion storyline in WWE.

In an interview, the legend said that he was very nervous because he didn't know if the crowd would recognize him without his music.

"So it's like with the Invasion, I run in, I remember at the time I was very nervous that the crowd would even recognize me in that brief moment because there isn't going to be the music on the Tron where they go hey that's Lance recognizes from Calgary, It's just, I'm going to run in kick them and run out, I'm like are they even going to recognize me."

The former Intercontinental Champion is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling as a producer.

