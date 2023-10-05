"He is the placeholder for Roman Reigns" - 38-year-old WWE Superstar's grueling schedule convinces fans he has replaced The Tribal Chief

Many WWE fans believe a 38-year-old superstar's stacked schedule means he has replaced Roman Reigns as the company's face. The name in question is Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes will have a hectic week in WWE, as he is set to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, followed by a match at Fastlane 2023. He will team up with Jey Uso to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The 38-year-old will then, as usual, appear on next week's Monday Night RAW. WWE recently revealed that Rhodes will also attend next week's episode of NXT to make a major announcement.

After learning about his schedule, a fan posted a tweet where he suggested that Cody Rhodes had become the company's new face, replacing Roman Reigns. The post received varied reactions, with many agreeing with the notion. Others noted that Reigns will take back his spotlight once he returns and starts appearing regularly on World Wrestling Entertainment's programming.

You can check out some of the notable reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of the fans' reactions on Twitter

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make a return on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns was last seen in the WWE ring when he locked horns with his cousin, Jey Uso, with the Undisputed Universal Title on the line at SummerSlam 2023. Since then, he hasn't wrestled any matches and appeared on TV only once.

Following The Biggest Party of the Summer, reports suggested that The Tribal Chief got hurt during his championship bout against Jey. However, the nature of his alleged injury remained unclear.

The Stamford-based promotion recently revealed that The Bloodline leader will make his return during next week's episode of SmackDown. A lot has changed since Reigns last appeared on the blue brand. His stablemates, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, are currently embroiled in a feud with John Cena and LA Knight.

Fans believe Reigns might even show up this weekend at the Fastlane Premium Live Event to help his Bloodline teammates against John Cena and LA Knight. The brothers will square off against the babyface duo on October 7. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for The Tribal Chief.

Do you think Roman Reigns will interrupt the match between The Bloodline members and Cena & Knight? Let us know in the comments section below.