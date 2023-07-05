"He could play Superman" - WWE fans excited for former tag team champions' future

A few WWE Superstars have switched brands since the 2023 draft, and it looks like a top tag team will soon go through a big change as well. Fans recently took to Twitter to express their excitement for the future of former NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers.

Julius and Brutus Creed emerged on the scene as part of Diamond Mine. The brothers made their mark under the guidance of Malcolm Bivens and Roderick Strong before going their separate ways.

They won the 2022 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. WWE fans have seen both men put in the hard work and prove themselves on the developmental brand alongside Ivy Nile.

The latest episode of the brand saw Creed Brothers lose a 'Loser Leaves NXT' match against The Dyad. The outcome of the match suggests that Julius and Brutus are ready to move to the main roster, where they could work on RAW or SmackDown.

The thought of seeing the brothers on the main roster has got many fans excited. Most stated that the tag team has worked hard in the developmental brand and deserves a major push from Triple H on RAW or SmackDown.

Austin @RonSauceWrap @reigns_era Julius Creed looks like he could play Superman @reigns_era Julius Creed looks like he could play Superman

Anthony Shaw @triforceanthony @reigns_era Definitely happening. I just had that gut feeling they were getting called up this year and something tells me triple h seen these guys are ready now!! @reigns_era Definitely happening. I just had that gut feeling they were getting called up this year and something tells me triple h seen these guys are ready now!!

NoSympathy @ChaseCh98882582 @reigns_era The Creed Brothers and Alpha Academy feud @reigns_era The Creed Brothers and Alpha Academy feud👀👀

Many fans are high on Julius Creed, who has shown incredible strength and talent in the ring. Brutus is not far behind, as he has proven to be a complete technical wrestler who can be compared to someone like Chad Gable.

WWE is reportedly very high on The Creed Brothers

The Creed Brothers have been doing an excellent job in WWE. The brothers have worked with many stars and tag teams to prove themselves to the world.

Julius and Brutus seem to have impressed the higher-ups with their performances in the ring. Without having worked in any wrestling promotion before signing with WWE, it looks like they have adjusted to the world of sports entertainment very quickly.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, the company is quite high on both superstars. He added that Julius has a slight edge over his brother in the eyes of the management.

"They’re very, very high on Julius, and to a degree Brutus as well. But Julius very much so," said Meltzer.

Many big rivalries are awaiting the brothers on the WWE main roster. They will likely rub shoulders with The Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn sooner rather than later.

It will be interesting to see whether Julius gets a singles push in the company or not. He has all the tools to become a top star in WWE.

Do you see The Creed Brothers as future tag team champions on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes