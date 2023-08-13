"He is quite literally the puppet master"- Fans believe major name is behind all the dissension within Roman Reigns' family

Things have never been worse between Roman Reigns and his family members, Jimmy and Jey Uso. After what transpired on last night's SmackDown, many fans are convinced that Paul Heyman is secretly pulling all the strings in the ongoing saga.

The Bloodline saga has been one of the hottest acts in WWE since its inception. After dominating the company for a while, the heel faction has been on a downfall spiral in the last few months. While it was just The Usos against Reigns at first, the twins are now at odds after Jimmy cost Jey the match at SummerSlam.

The elder brother explained his actions on this week's SmackDown, noting that he did not want Jey to be corrupted by power. While there was visible tension in the arena as the former tag team champions engaged in a war of words, Paul Heyman's reaction to it had fans wondering whether he was manipulating the Anoa'i family members.

Fans are convinced that Paul Heyman is the puppet master in the Bloodline storyline

However, Jey was not convinced by his brother's words and laid out Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa before leveling Jimmy Uso with a Superkick. Frustrated with all the drama, the 37-year-old went on to say that he is quitting The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

WWE veteran talked about a way Roman Reigns and The Usos can come together again

The Bloodline dominated WWE for a long period of time. However, it all came crashing down in the last few months, with Jimmy and Jey Uso parting ways with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Though it is unlikely that the group will come together in the near future, Dutch Mantell talked about a possible scenario in which it could happen.

"What can put them back together, what about the elders coming together and they have the big meeting and they put them back together towards the end of the show? But you know that's not gonna last," said Mantell.

The storyline is most likely to continue with Jimmy and Jey in the coming weeks, as Roman Reigns suffered an injury at SummerSlam and is unlikely to be in action for the foreseeable future.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?