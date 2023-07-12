"He’s back!!!" - WWE's Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, and others react to former champion's return after two years

Returning to the ring is one of the most satisfying feelings for a pro wrestler and the WWE Universe watching it unfold. Tyler Breeze recently experienced a successful in-ring comeback, and several personalities reacted to the moment on social media.

Ever since getting released from WWE in 2021, Tyler Breeze stayed away from the squared circle despite being a regular on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel. Breeze's last match happened in NXT alongside Fandango in a winning effort against Imperium.

After weeks of speculation, "Prince Pretty" competed in his first match in over 750 days for Next Generation Wrestling. Breeze enjoyed a triumphant return and even had some gold to show for it as he defeated Matt Cross for the NGW: TN Championship.

Breeze is a well-liked figure in pro wrestling circles, and it isn't surprising that many members from within the industry were glad to see him back in action. Tyler announced on Instagram that he was accepting bookings again and posed for a photo with his close friend, Xavier Woods.

The IG post, as expected, featured some heartfelt reactions from several wrestling personalities, with Dolph Ziggler posting a bunch of "fire" emojis. Natalya, Renee Paquette, and Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins) also used different emoticons to celebrate Breeze's long-awaited return to wrestling.

Dean Muhtadi (fka Mojo Rawley), who was also released by WWE two years ago, was thrilled to see his former colleague wrestling as he ecstatically wrote, "he's back" on Instagram.

One of Breeze's biggest supporters, Xavier Woods, also had a similar reaction, as we'd reported earlier, and it was a reminder of how popular the former Breezango member was amongst his peers.

Tyler Breeze was reportedly getting paid by WWE even after his release

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Some cool news: Tyler Breeze won the @NextGenTN Title at a NGW event in his return to the ring! You love to see it! Some cool news: Tyler Breeze won the @NextGenTN Title at a NGW event in his return to the ring! You love to see it! https://t.co/UdoIyEs96C

Fans of UpUpDownDown have not lost track of Tyler Breeze's whereabouts as he shows up for the "Battle of the Brands" series.

Fightful revealed that despite being officially released in June 2021, the 35-year-old star has continued receiving payments from WWE. Xavier Woods' gaming channel on YouTube has nearly 2.4 million subscribers with a tie-up with the company, which helps with the production.

It was noted that Tyler had signed a deal with WWE related to UpUpDownDown, which also allegedly prevented him from making an AEW appearance.

Breeze is still quite young and looks prepared to become an active performer again.

