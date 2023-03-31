"He's barely done anything" - WWE fans react to soon-to-be free agent's controversial comments about his contract

Not too long ago, on his podcast, the soon-to-be free agent, Logan Paul, revealed that his WWE contract would expire post-WrestleMania. While in conversation with Ariel Helwani, the social media star sounded confident about his contract renewal, stating that it would be silly if the company didn't renew his deal.

The Maverick's contract is set to expire on April 1st. His contract entailed him working five PLEs, including two WrestleManias. During the interview, the YouTuber stated that there was a new deal that was brought up for him, but he hasn't officially signed anything yet.

Logan Paul saying that WWE may be silly not to renew his contract has pushed some buttons among the promotion's fans. Many fans came out all guns blazing, stating that they didn't want to see the YouTube star in the company.

Ryan Williams 💀🎲⏳ @The_One_Nerd @Fightful Why would they be silly not too? I still don't get what WWE gets out of this. @Fightful Why would they be silly not too? I still don't get what WWE gets out of this.

To counter the haters, Paul's fans came to his rescue, stating reasons why the company and Triple H should renew his contract post-WrestleMania.

He's also good in ring and will only get better. @Fightful He's got a massive audience to promote WWE and their stars on, appearing on his podcast will get more watches/listens than nearly every TV show they appear on.He's also good in ring and will only get better. @Fightful He's got a massive audience to promote WWE and their stars on, appearing on his podcast will get more watches/listens than nearly every TV show they appear on.He's also good in ring and will only get better.

Christian @Fanxboxqc 🤞 🤯 @Fightful YES renew is contact WWE and Hunter @Fightful YES renew is contact WWE and Hunter 🙏🤞🔥🤯👀

What is Logan Paul doing at WWE WrestleMania 39?

At the Royal Rumble, Paul eliminated Seth Rollins, igniting a feud between the two. On the following episodes of RAW, the two WWE Superstars went back and forth on vocal exchanges. At the Elimination Chamber, Paul ran into the ring, interfering in Rollins' match costing him the United States Championship.

The two will clash at WrestleMania after more than a month's build-up to their feud. Even though Paul is in his rookie year, he has proven his worth in matches against top stars such as Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Roman Reigns.

#WrestleMania Logan Paul's WrestleMania Entrance is so freaking aweeesomeee Logan Paul's WrestleMania Entrance is so freaking aweeesomeee#WrestleMania https://t.co/jbXB0FbESz

A recent video of Paul's entrance at WrestleMania was leaked. The Impaulsive host was seen being lifted in the air along with smoke blasting on his side. Many fans find a resemblance to Shawn Michaels' WrestleMania 12 entrance.

Do you want to see Logan Paul's contract extended? Let us know in the comments section below!

