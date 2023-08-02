WWE recently announced the upcoming Superstar Spectacle schedule to be held in Hyderabad, on August 8, 2023. The poster of the event has several big names showcased for the event, including the 310-pound superstar who has been missing for over a year.

The 7-foot-tall Shanky is one of the names that have been advertised to appear on the show in India. He last competed in a tag team match with Jinder Mahal against Erik and Ivar on the July 22, 2022, episode of SmackDown. His inclusion in the event has drawn out some hilarious reactions from fans.

Shanky hasn’t done anything of notice in the company. Instead, the creative team reduced him to nothing more than a comedic act before he was pulled from television over a year ago.

A fan pointed out Shanky’s inclusion in the poster of the event posted on WWE’s Twitter account.

This drew some interesting reactions from WWE fans who were thrilled to see the massive superstar back on the card. Some questioned whether he is still dancing as a joke to his former gimmick, while others joked that he would beat a top superstar at the event.

The company will likely give Shanky a good singles or tag team match at the event as he will be cheered as a hometown star. However, it might not lead to an extended push for the 7-footer who is yet to do anything of notice in the company.

Bron Breakker has also been featured on the poster for WWE Superstar Spectacle

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Rhea Ripley are a few of the top names that have been featured on the poster for WWE Superstar Spectacle. It looks like fans in India will get some top matches at the event.

Meanwhile, an eagle-eyed fan spotted Bron Breakker on the poster for the event. The image of Breakker may be small, but he could play a big role at the show.

Bron Breakker is currently working in NXT where he recently turned heel. He could move to the main roster following SummerSlam or get a top match against a main roster star at Superstar Spectacle.

The former NXT Champion has earned a name for himself after some solid performances on the brand. The company could use him on the upcoming show to test if he is ready for the main roster.

