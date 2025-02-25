"He's better than Jey Uso by the way" - Fans excited for 34-year-old star's future following WWE RAW

The WWE Universe is pumped about the future of a 34-year-old star following Monday's episode of RAW. Some fans are hyping up the star, claiming that he is already better than Main Event Jey Uso.

Ludwig Kaiser was involved in a Triple Threat match on RAW against Penta and Pete Dunne. After a lot of fast-paced action, Kaiser pulled off the win by pushing the luchador out of the ring and capitalizing on Dunne's condition. He pinned The Bruiserweight after hitting him with a DDT.

Following the match, the Imperium member delivered a promo and claimed that 2025 would be the Year of Ludwig Kaiser. He was not happy with Penta stealing the spotlight, but winning the Triple Threat match felt good because the attention was now on him.

Members of the WWE Universe were certainly behind Ludwig Kaiser and were hyped to see him win. Some made some claims about how good Kaiser really was, while others were already looking forward to his possible push later this year.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"He’s better than Jey Uso by the way," a fan wrote.

"Hell yeah! Ludwig will win the MITB [contract] and cash in on Gunther," one fan claimed.

"Oh, it’s time for that push," another fan remarked.

"IC champion by the end of the year," a fan tweeted.

"Kaiser deserves more hype. He needs to go to blue brand and get away from Gunther and show he can be on his own," another fan pushed.

It will be interesting to see if the win would give Ludwig Kaiser a shot at the Intercontinental Championship in the future or even a rematch against Penta. El Zero Miedo defeated the former NXT Tag Team Champion on the February 3 episode of RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser is confident about having a good babyface run in WWE

Ludwig Kaiser has always been portrayed as a bad guy on WWE TV since he debuted on NXT. Despite his heel character, Kaiser is confident about turning face at some point and embarking on a successful run.

"I never say never. I do believe that I can work babyface. I actually think that I could be a good babyface. I have a good babyface run in me. When I was in Germany and I was a babyface, I was never the 100% of the crowd is on my side babyface. I was always very polarizing," Kaiser said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. [H/T: PW Mania]

Kaiser also told Chris Van Vliet that he preferred perfecting his current heel character on WWE television before making a change and switching to the good side.

