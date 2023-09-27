"He's better than The Tribal Turd," "Better by a mile" - WWE Universe picks 25-year-old star over Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has ruled WWE over the past few years as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, putting most of his opponents down with his Spear maneuver. However, Bron Breakker feels that he pulls off the maneuver better. Lately, fans are beginning to agree with the former NXT Champion.

Breakker became a fan favorite for his heel antics after he lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes at Stand and Deliver 2023. The two faced once again, but Breakker was not able to win the title back and has spent some time in singles feuds on the developmental brand.

Speaking on Stick to Wrestling, Breakker said that people don't get up from his version of the spear. This started a debate amongst the fans on which superstar has the better spear in the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also pointed out that Bron Breakker's spear looks as devastating as Goldber's spear during his prime. It will be interesting to see when the company decides to send Breakker to the main roster after his stellar run on the developmental brand.

Bron Breakker has previously listed Roman Reigns and other WWE Superstars as future opponents

Roman Reigns has dominated the blue brand for years ever since he returned to WWE during the Pandemic Era and became The Tribal Chief. However, Reigns wasn't always pushed as the star that he is in the company. Moreover, he also got his start with WWE on the developmental brand.

The developmental brand is currently creating the stars of tomorrow, such as Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and many more. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the former two-time NXT Champion named several notable stars, including The Tribal Chief, and many more. Check it out:

"Yeah, sure. Roman Reigns. You know, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, AJ Styles... I would love to work with everybody." [From 14:00 to 14:32]

Bron Breakker had a short program with superstars from the main roster, such as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, when he was the NXT Champion. It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns will return to the company for another title defense.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.