"He's dead come SmackDown"- Fans react as WWE star tries to copy Roman Reigns but ends up taking out Solo Sikoa

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to Jimmy Uso's actions at a recent WWE live event where he tried to imitate Roman Reigns but ended up taking out Solo Sikoa instead.

The elder Uce has tried to act like Reigns on a few occasions recently. The same was on display at this Sunday's house show, where he came out to assist The Enforcer in his match against LA Knight. The Bloodline's duo tried to take out Knight with the Spear-Samoan Spike combo that Reigns and Solo often use, with Jimmy even using Roman's iconic taunt.

However, the former WWE Tag Team Champion ended up failing miserably as he delivered a Spear to his younger brother instead. The sequence was captured by a fan present in the arena, and it started making the rounds online. Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Wrestling veteran speculated Solo Sikoa turning against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain in WWE for over three years, and Solo Sikoa has played a huge role in ensuring the same ever since he made his main roster debut at the Clash at the Castle. The Enforcer saved The Tribal Chief at the last moment at WrestleMania 39 when the latter looked sure to lose to Cody Rhodes.

However, many people have speculated Solo turning against the Head of the Table down the line, and WWE has also hinted at the same on multiple occasions. Wrestling veteran Konnan also pointed out the same while discussing the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

"Here's an even better one. What if Solo [Sikoa] turns on him [Reigns] you know, and he wants to be the Head of the Table," Konnan said.

It is likely that the WWE creative team is going to delay the potential storyline between the Anoa'i family members. Solo Sikoa is currently involved in a storyline with John Cena, and the two superstars could face off at Crown Jewel 2023.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight at the upcoming premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two men will sign the contract for the match on this week's SmackDown.

