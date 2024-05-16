"He's finally gonna get his a** kicked" - Top WWE star sends major warning to The Rock 

Austin Theory claimed a clash with The Rock is inevitable, vowing to kick The Final Boss' "a**." The WWE Tag Team Champion stated that he had not forgotten what the wrestling legend had done to him.

Last September, The Final Boss surprisingly returned to SmackDown to have a verbal altercation with Theory. Their confrontation turned physical when the 26-year-old punched The Final Boss. However, the latter laid out the WWE Tag Team Champion with a spinebuster before delivering a People's Elbow to him.

In a recent interview with Ringside Podcast, Theory claimed he has unfinished business with The Rock. He warned that a confrontation with The Final Boss will happen and he will "kick his a**":

"Well, I'll tell you what, I have unfinished business with The Rock, you know. My tag team parnter, Grayson Waller, you know, he puts his arm around me and he tries to tell me: 'Hey, big Dwayne is our boss now.' But he's not my boss, all right. He might be The Final Boss, but he's finally gonna get his a** kicked by Austin Theory. It's gonna happen. It's gonna happen. I haven't forgotten what happened, you know," he said.

The WWE Tag Team Champion added:

"He came back and all this started for him because of me, at my expense. Think about it. Really think about it. He got a main-event WrestleMania match because of the reaction he got in Denver being in the ring with Austin Theory. And who in history has ever said Rock's catchphrase back to him and cut him off? Nobody except A-Town." [5:12 - 5:59]

Austin Theory challenged The Rock to show up on WWE SmackDown

On June 7th, SmackDown will be held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. In an interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Austin Theory did not rule out the possibility of The Rock showing up at the show.

The Tag Team Champion even challenged The Final Boss to confront him on the blue brand, stating that he still "got a chip on his shoulder":

"[You heard him Rock, come to Louisville, man.] Yeah, pull up, man. I still, you know, I still got a chip on my shoulder, Dwayne," he said.

While The Rock is currently on hiatus, it would be interesting to see if The Final Boss will respond to Austin Theory's comments and whether he will confront the latter upon his WWE return.

