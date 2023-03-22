"He's giving you the love" - Former wrestler details how Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WCW star Ice Train recently spoke about how Cody Rhodes has grown to become the biggest babyface in WWE.

Rhodes returned to the company last year at WrestleMania 38 as a huge fan favorite. Since then, The American Nightmare has captivated audiences with some breathtaking performances inside the squared circle. Rhodes also won the Royal Rumble this year and will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

On the UnSkripted podcast this week, Ice Train mentioned that Cody was a pure babyface and should be awarded the Babyface of the Year. He detailed how The American Nightmare, being dear to fans and not having any heelish traits reminded him of the faces back in the day.

"Cody Rhodes. I mean, when I think of old school babyfaces, he's giving it to you. He's not giving you the heel babyface. He's not giving you the stinking and the ripping. He's giving you the love. He's working towards fans. It's gotta be Cody." [15:34 - 16:05]

You can watch the full video here:

Ice Train also picked Cody Rhodes' iconic bout as best match of the year

During the same conversation, the WCW veteran mentioned that Cody Rhodes had the best match of 2022. He picked Rhodes' encounter with Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell for the match of the year award.

"I'm going with Cody Rhodes. He put on a strong performance, he really did. He fought through pain and everything. That was a good show."

Ice Train felt that Cody competing in the match with a torn pec really moved the fans and made him a bonafide star.

Who is your pick for the top male wrestler of the year? Cast your votes for the Sportskeeda Wrestling awards here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes