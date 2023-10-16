"He’s going to be the best WWE Champion ever," "No doubt he wrestles" - Fans erupt after 19-year-old poses with World Title

The McMahon family is arguably the most influential in wrestling history as it made WWE the global wrestling juggernaut it is today. Fans believe Shane McMahon's 19-year-old son, Declan McMahon, would take the family legacy forward.

A recent picture of the youngster posing with the WWE Championship has become a talking point on Twitter, with fans coming in droves to share their reactions. A few days back, at Fastlane 2023, Declan McMahon was spotted sitting in the first row with his Indiana Hoosiers Football team teammates.

It also elicited a heartfelt response from his father, Shane McMahon. Since then, there's been much chatter about Declan and whether he would ever join WWE. If reactions to his recent picture, where he was clicked posing with the World Title, is anything to go by, fans certainly believe he would soon enter the squared circle.

Check out the picture below:

Expand Tweet

Many also pointed out how much he resembled his grandfather, Vince McMahon.

Check out some of those reactions below:

A screengrab of the comments section

Declan McMahon on possibility of joining WWE

Early last year, in an interview, Declan was quizzed if he was interested in stepping inside the ring in WWE. Declan revealed that while he had engaged in pro wrestling for fun at home, he had no immediate plans to take it up professionally.

However, the 19-year-old did make it clear that he could lace up the wrestling boots like his father sometime down the line when the time's right.

"I've tried [pro wrestling] in my house," Declan McMahon said. "I have two younger brothers, so if we're joking around I'll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I'm going in with the mindset that I'll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that's what I'll do."

Expand Tweet

Considering he's pretty young right now, Declan McMahon has plenty of time on his side to decide if prof wrestling is his cup of tea or not.

Do you wish to see Declan compete in the global wrestling juggernaut? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.