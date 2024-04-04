"He's going to debut and cost Cody at WrestleMania XL" - WWE fans react to real-life Bloodline member's recent tweet

Cody Rhodes can become the biggest WWE star in recent times if he can end Roman Reigns' historic title reign and defeat The Bloodline in Philadelphia. However, fans believe that a real-life Bloodline member could potentially cost The American Nightmare following his recent tweet.

Lance Anoa'i has been quite vocal about the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania. Anoa'i made a cameo appearance on Monday Night RAW when The Big Dog was feuding with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre before the Pandemic Era.

The real-life Bloodline member has given several interesting takes on the ongoing storylines heading into Philadelphia. Recently, he teased about joining WWE, and fans went berserk. While the tweet hinted at appearing in NXT, fans have reacted and predicted the worst outcome for Cody Rhodes.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While most of the fans were worried about Lance possibly costing Rhodes his chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, some were quite excited about the possibility of another Samoan star making it into the company.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The tease of X/ Twitter hinted at an appearance at the upcoming Stand & Deliver 2024. However, the fans believe this could lead to the main roster, as Lance Anoa'i has personal ties with The Bloodline, and management could possibly use him to prolong Cody Rhodes' story.

Lance Anoai praises popular WWE star

The Bloodline grew stronger in power and numbers when Solo Sikoa made his move to WWE's main roster in 2022. The Enforcer became a terrifying force in the men's division and remained undefeated on the main roster for months. However, it ended when he came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes.

Nevertheless, Sikoa took revenge when he cost The American Nightmare on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately, the star has been on a losing streak for a while, and it looks like the tide for The Tribal Heir won't change until after WrestleMania XL.

During a conversation with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall, Lance Anoa'i praised The Street Champion's work with the promotion and wants to see him feud with Jacob Fatu in the WWE:

"I'm hoping Solo [Sikoa] has a big turn around. He's just start making real big moves. Like, I said, he's learning from Paul Heyman; he knows his role, and they all know what they're doing... I hope they got big plans for Solo. I would love to see Jacob [Fatu] come in, and I would love to see Jacob and Solo go at it in a SmackDown ring, RAW ring, anywhere. I think Solo is well deserved of how far he has come." [From 13:20 to 14:15]

It will be interesting to see which star leaves with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes? Sound off!

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Lance Anoa'i will appear at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion