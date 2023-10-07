"He's gonna get released," "Triple H is not a good booker," - WWE Universe questions the booking of 30-year-old Superstar

Triple H's creative booking was recently questioned by the WWE Universe after a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Fans recently reacted to the return of former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and questioned the decisions regarding his booking on the main roster.

Earlier this year, Triple H brought back the annual WWE Draft after the promotion skipped the event in 2022. Later, several names from the developmental brand received their main roster call-up including the former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes.

Last month, Cameron Grimes made a surprise return to Friday Night SmackDown and lost to Austin Theory. Fans reacted to Grimes' run on the main roster after he made another sporadic appearance and cost Theory in his match against Dragon Lee.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe praised Grimes' performances during his time on the developmental brand. However, they questioned Triple H and the management as to where are they heading with his booking on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what they do next with the young star on Friday Night SmackDown.

What did Cameron Grimes do under Triple H's creative leadership in WWE?

In 2019, Cameron Grimes signed with the promotion and joined the then-Black and Gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership. He received his start on the brand when he competed in the NXT Breakout Tournament, which he lost. Later, he emerged on the brand with a new gimmick.

In 2021, he had a storyline with LA Knight and Ted DiBiase for the Million Dollar Championship on NXT. After serving as Knight's butler for weeks, Grimes ended up winning the title from The Megastar before DiBiase left the promotion with the title and ended the storyline.

Last year, Triple H's roles and duties were taken over by Shawn Michaels and Cameron Grimes defeated Carmelo Hayes and won the NXT North American Championship. Unfortunately, he dropped the title back to Hayes around two months later at WWE NXT In Your House 2022.

Earlier this year, Cameron Grimes joined Friday Night SmackDown and has only competed six times since the Draft, including two losses to Austin Theory and victories against Baron Corbin and Ashante Adonis. It will be interesting to see what Grimes does next alongside Dragon Lee.

