"He's such a goofball," "How can you say he's not a goat" - Twitter goes berserk as John Cena gets new gig in WWE

WWE Superstar John Cena was seen wearing many hats during the broadcast of the recent Premium Live Event Payback.

On SmackDown this past week, WWE announced that Cena would be the special host for Payback. During the Premium Live Event, The Cenation Leader walked out to the ring and announced that he would like to officiate the highly personal battle between The Miz and LA Knight as a special guest referee. Later, the 16-time Champ was also seen conducting interviews after taking some fashion advice from The Miz.

John Cena took a page out of his alter ego Lance Catamaran's playbook and conducted a backstage interview with the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Fans had some hilarious reactions to Cena's new gig, and this was evident by the reactions on Twitter.

There were some references to Sothpaw Regional Wrestling as fans felt the highly entertaining Lance Catamaran had made a comeback.

One fan even appreciated the Franchise Player for his dedication to WWE and the fans.

Cathy Kelley has beef with John Cena

The buzz about Cena's backstage gig hasn't gone unnoticed by one of the company's own interviewers. WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley had one of the most unique reactions to John Cena working as a backstage interviewer.

She acknowledged the stiff competition from Cena. However, she is not ready to hand over the reins to Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect. She claimed that John would have to fight her to get the job.

"If he wants the job, he’s gonna have to fight me for it."

Cena is scheduled to make several appearances in WWE throughout September and October. It would be interesting how his storyline pans out and if he does have a few matches on TV.

