"He's a health danger" - WWE fan claims Brock Lesnar should be fired after injuring superstar on RAW

An angry member of the WWE Universe believes Brock Lesnar should be fired following his actions on RAW.

Cody Rhodes kicked off this past week's edition of RAW as he was shown walking backstage. Lesnar showed up out of nowhere and brutally attacked The American Nightmare. The Beast Incarnate slammed Cody's arm against a garage door and later applied the Kimura Lock to add insult to injury.

Triple H attempted to talk some sense into Cody at the end of this past Monday's edition of RAW but Rhodes refused medical attention. The Game ultimately backed down and gave Cody a pat on the back as he packed up his gear for Night of Champions this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

One wrestling fan stated on Facebook that WWE official Adam Pearce should fire Brock Lesnar because he is a danger to all of the wrestlers on the roster.

"Brock Lesnar should be fired for intentionally breaking Cody's arm on purpose Adam (Pearce) please get rid of Brock he's a health danger to all of the wrestlers Brock deserves jail wrestling talk," wrote the fan.

A fan claimed Brock Lesnar should be fired on Facebook.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar has to start putting over talent

Kurt Angle recently disclosed that Brock Lesnar needs to start putting over younger talent soon.

Lesnar defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles and went after Cody Rhodes on the following episode of RAW. Brock made it seem like he wanted to be Cody's partner against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but the match never took place.

The 45-year-old brutally attacked Cody before the bell, and their rivalry is still going on to this day. Cody countered the Kimura Lock into a cover at Backlash earlier this month, but will likely struggle to do so tomorrow night after Lesnar broke his arm on WWE RAW.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist claimed that there will be a day when Brock is going to start losing matches.

"I thought Brock was at the point in his career where he was going to start putting over other talent, but I think he might not be at that point. There comes a time when he's going to have to. Kind of like Undertaker doing the favor for him at WrestleMania. There is going to be a day when Brock Lesnar's going to start losing here and there." [From 9:50 to 10:50]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Kurt Angle revealed that Brock Lesnar wanted to join TNA but they did not want to pay him the said amount. Kurt Angle revealed that Brock Lesnar wanted to join TNA but they did not want to pay him the said amount. https://t.co/KHjEcsIsHZ

Cody Rhodes will be walking into his fight against Lesnar tomorrow night at WWE Night of Champions in a weakened state. It will be fascinating to see if The American Nightmare can overcome the odds and conquer The Beast at the premium live event.

Do you think the rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar will continue after WWE Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes