"He's no Hogan. He's no Cena" - Fans believe 38-year-old WWE Superstar is a generational baby face unlike any other

WWE fans have firmly put their faith in a 38-year-old star being a generational babyface, but also believe that he is nowhere compared to the level of the Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and multi-time world champion John Cena.

The superstar being discussed here is none other than former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes. He left the Stamford-based company seven years ago to find a new identity as he traveled across independent wrestling circuits until founding All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

This journey of Cody Rhodes gave him the title of The American Nightmare, a name similar to his late father and Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody's only aim has been to finish the story and become a world champion.

Upon returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, the 38-year-old star has become a fan favorite, leading fans to believe he might be a generational superstar of this era.

Since Hulk Hogan had a persona with wrestling fans at their fingertips and carried the company for several years, Twitterverse drew a comparison between the Hall of Famer and Rhodes.

. @Bub3m16 Cody is the perfect babyface for this era, WWE have finally found their Hulk Hogan of this generation. #WWERaw Cody is the perfect babyface for this era, WWE have finally found their Hulk Hogan of this generation. #WWERaw https://t.co/AR1xRLWJIM

However, the wrestling world does not believe that the former AEW TNT Champion is anywhere near Hulk Hogan, but Rhodes has his babyface characters.

Some fans said The American Nightmare couldn't be compared with Hogan or John Cena. They indeed think that Cody is a babyface, but he can be more likely compared to the level of former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan or Rey Mysterio.

Amanda Rodriguez @AmanadaRod211



Idk how to explain, but the guy just exudes goodness in him, the way he talks, the way he carries himself



It’s different than Cena and Hogan. I say maybe it’s similar to Rey Mysterio @Bub3m16 He’s the most babyface character I’ve seenIdk how to explain, but the guy just exudes goodness in him, the way he talks, the way he carries himselfIt’s different than Cena and Hogan. I say maybe it’s similar to Rey Mysterio @Bub3m16 He’s the most babyface character I’ve seenIdk how to explain, but the guy just exudes goodness in him, the way he talks, the way he carries himself It’s different than Cena and Hogan. I say maybe it’s similar to Rey Mysterio

Another fan denied the comparison between Rhodes and the WWE Hall of Famer.

Knight Vision @VoidedTidez @Bub3m16 Hulk Hogan? That is a HUGE stretch. Hulk Hogan is a household name, Cody Rhodes is not. @Bub3m16 Hulk Hogan? That is a HUGE stretch. Hulk Hogan is a household name, Cody Rhodes is not.

One fan also joked about Cody Rhodes, stating that he would retire at 40 multiple times and that he is already 38 years old.

Allenownz @Allenownz @Bub3m16 He’s 38 years old and he’s talked about retiring at 40 multiple times what are y’all on about @Bub3m16 He’s 38 years old and he’s talked about retiring at 40 multiple times what are y’all on about 😂

A user said The American Nightmare has become annoying on WWE programming in his current stint.

Brock Lesnar will appear on next week's RAW to respond to Cody Rhodes' WWE SummerSlam challenge

The hot rivalry between Rhodes and Brock Lesnar might settle at the 2023 SummerSlam. After WrestleMania 39, both men were set to square off against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns on the red brand.

However, The Beast took out Rhodes, and the two first faced at WWE Backlash, in which the latter emerged victorious. Later, they clashed at the Night of Champions show, which saw Brock Lesnar take home the win.

Lesnar took a hiatus after NOC and returned to last week's Monday Night RAW but left the ring when the former Intercontinental Champion delivered a Cody Cutter on him.

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor



HELL YEAH!



Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II…WrestleMania 40 perhaps



@CodyRhodes



“I wanna be…I WILL BE, NEXT IN LINE”HELL YEAH!Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II…WrestleMania 40 perhaps “I wanna be…I WILL BE, NEXT IN LINE” HELL YEAH! Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II…WrestleMania 40 perhaps 👀@CodyRhodes https://t.co/LIJmrALeEi

Last night on the red brand, The American Nightmare stated that Lesnar ignited the feud for no apparent reason. He wanted to settle the score once and for all at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cody Rhodes also said that Brock Lesnar would show up on RAW next week and called him out for a rubber match at SummerSlam 2023. It remains to be seen if the former world champion will address Rhodes' challenge upon his WWE return.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is on the same level as Hulk Hogan? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes