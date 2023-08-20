"He's incredibly cringeworthy," "I change the channel" - Fans are clearly not impressed with top WWE SmackDown star 

While Grayson Waller is going from strength to strength every week on WWE SmackDown, fans seem to have mixed opinions on his work.

Waller spent two years in NXT before making it to the main roster during the 2023 Draft, when he was drafted to SmackDown. The biggest moment of his career came at Money in the Bank 2023, when he was trusted to have a promo battle with John Cena, who made a surprise appearance at the show.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old performer got a dream main roster in-ring debut when he took on Edge on the July 7th episode of SmackDown. He will now take on the new United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, next Friday night.

A recent Twitter post mentioned just how well Waller has done for himself since being called up to the blue brand. As expected, it generated a flurry of responses from fans. Many of them mentioned that the Australian star was yet to showcase anything interesting and came across as a generic heel.

On the other hand, a few others think that Grayson Waller was a promising talent and had plenty of room to further improve and hone his skills.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Dutch Mantell has not been a big fan of Grayson Waller's WWE run

Last month on an episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that he hasn't found most of Grayson Waller's in-ring segments entertaining.

He feels WWE was rushing up to push Waller and advised the promotion that they must slowly and steadily build his character before putting him in a major feud.

"I haven't enjoyed much of his (Grayson Waller) in-ring segments. They were okay, but I think they were trying a bit too hard with him. I think they've gotta take their time with him. I have been preaching patience all this time. Take your time," said Dutch Mantell.

It's safe to say that if Grayson Waller defeats Rey Mysterio on next week's SmackDown, it would be the biggest moment of his WWE career. Moreover, it would make him eligible for a shot at the United States Championship.

What do you make of the 33-year-old performer's run in the global juggernaut so far? Do you see him winning a major title by the end of this year? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

